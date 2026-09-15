Chivas Crush Pumas, Take Lead and Head to Clásico Nacional on a Roll
Posted on09/15/26 at 06:45
Chivas became the new leader of the Apertura 2026 Liga MX season after thrashing Pumas 3-0 in a match corresponding to Week 8.
Guadalajara reached 17 points and jumped to first place in the standings just before playing one of the most important matches on their calendar: the Clásico Nacional against América.
Santiago Sandoval Struck Early
The Herd needed just three minutes to open the scoring.
Santiago Sandoval appeared inside the box and connected with a spectacular header that left Keylor Navas with no chance, making it 1-0.
After the goal, Pumas took greater possession of the ball but struggled to turn that dominance into clear scoring opportunities against Guadalajara’s goal.
Sandoval Scored His Second Goal
The University team came out more aggressively in the second half, and Uriel Antuna was close to catching Guadalajara off guard with a long-range attempt from nearly midfield.
However, Chivas struck again.
In the 56th minute, Sandoval appeared once more and placed the ball in the corner to score his second goal and increase Guadalajara’s lead to 2-0.
Chivas Sealed the Rout
The final blow came in the 67th minute.
Bryan «Cotorro» González took advantage of another Chivas opportunity and blasted the ball past Keylor Navas to make it 3-0.
Pumas found no response and ended up suffering a tough defeat that left them in tenth place in the standings with 11 points.
Chivas Heads to Clásico Nacional as Leader
The win couldn’t have come at a better time for Guadalajara.
Chivas reached 17 points and took the lead in the Apertura 2026 season before facing América.
Chivas’ next match will be on Saturday against the Eagles at Estadio Banorte, where they will arrive with the confidence of a rout and from the top of the Liga MX standings.
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