Chivas Crush Pumas, Take Lead and Head to Clásico Nacional on a Roll

Chivas became the new leader of the Apertura 2026 Liga MX season after thrashing Pumas 3-0 in a match corresponding to Week 8.

Guadalajara reached 17 points and jumped to first place in the standings just before playing one of the most important matches on their calendar: the Clásico Nacional against América.

Santiago Sandoval Struck Early

The Herd needed just three minutes to open the scoring.

Santiago Sandoval appeared inside the box and connected with a spectacular header that left Keylor Navas with no chance, making it 1-0.

After the goal, Pumas took greater possession of the ball but struggled to turn that dominance into clear scoring opportunities against Guadalajara’s goal.

Sandoval Scored His Second Goal