Canelo Álvarez Eyes Historic Fight at Estadio Azteca
Posted on09/06/26 at 12:09
Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez could star in one of the most important events of the final stage of his career, performing in front of thousands of Mexican fans.
Eddy Reynoso, the boxer’s coach, spoke about the possibility of organizing a function headlined by Canelo at the Estadio Azteca, one of Mexico’s most iconic sports venues.
The possibility arises after the stadium’s management expressed its intention to host major sporting events.
For Reynoso, however, taking Canelo to the Coloso de Santa Úrsula goes far beyond just another fight: it represents a professional goal and a kind of commitment to Mexican fans.
Eddy Reynoso Recalls Julio César Chávez’s Historic Fight
During an interview with journalist Iñaky Arzate for Box Televisa, Reynoso recalled Julio César Chávez’s historic presentation at the Estadio Azteca in the 1990s.
The coach acknowledged that the event had marked him as a teenager and said he would like to achieve something similar with Canelo.
«The truth is, it’s a dream for every Mexican boxer what Julio César Chávez did back then; I was a teenager, and it was something very beautiful. We did it with Saúl in Guadalajara at the Estadio Akron. I think we have to, by obligation, go fight in Mexico at the Estadio Azteca,» Reynoso stated.
Canelo has already experienced a crowded event in his homeland when he fought at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, but performing at the Azteca would represent another special chapter in his career.
When Could Canelo Fight at the Estadio Azteca?
For now, there is no confirmed date for a potential Canelo Álvarez fight at the Estadio Azteca.
The Mexican boxer has prior international commitments, including his scheduled October 31 fight against Christian Mbilli for the World Boxing Council super middleweight title.
However, Reynoso believes there is still room in the planning for Canelo’s next fights to make the presentation in Mexico City a reality.
«Look, it would be another fulfilled dream. I think that fight has to happen at some point,» Reynoso noted.
If finalized, Canelo could headline an event at the same venue that hosted a landmark fight in Julio César Chávez’s career and Mexican boxing history.