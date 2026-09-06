Canelo Álvarez Eyes Historic Fight at Estadio Azteca

Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez could star in one of the most important events of the final stage of his career, performing in front of thousands of Mexican fans.

Eddy Reynoso, the boxer’s coach, spoke about the possibility of organizing a function headlined by Canelo at the Estadio Azteca, one of Mexico’s most iconic sports venues.

The possibility arises after the stadium’s management expressed its intention to host major sporting events.

For Reynoso, however, taking Canelo to the Coloso de Santa Úrsula goes far beyond just another fight: it represents a professional goal and a kind of commitment to Mexican fans.

Eddy Reynoso Recalls Julio César Chávez’s Historic Fight

During an interview with journalist Iñaky Arzate for Box Televisa, Reynoso recalled Julio César Chávez’s historic presentation at the Estadio Azteca in the 1990s.

The coach acknowledged that the event had marked him as a teenager and said he would like to achieve something similar with Canelo.

«The truth is, it’s a dream for every Mexican boxer what Julio César Chávez did back then; I was a teenager, and it was something very beautiful. We did it with Saúl in Guadalajara at the Estadio Akron. I think we have to, by obligation, go fight in Mexico at the Estadio Azteca,» Reynoso stated.