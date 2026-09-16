Bartina Koeman Dies at 65 After Long Battle With Breast Cancer
Posted on09/16/26 at 14:19
Bartina Koeman, the wife of former Dutch soccer player and coach Ronald Koeman, died at 65 after a long battle with breast cancer.
Koeman himself confirmed the news through his social media accounts, where he shared a photo with his wife and dedicated an emotional farewell message to her.
“With deep sadness, but also with great pride and love, we say goodbye to my beautiful wife, our beloved mother and grandmother,” wrote the former FC Barcelona coach.
Bartina Koeman Fought Breast Cancer Since 2010
Met verdriet hebben we kennisgenomen van het overlijden van Bartina Koeman, de vrouw van onze oud-bondscoach Ronald Koeman.
We wensen Ronald, hun (klein)kinderen, familie en andere dierbaren heel veel kracht en sterkte toe bij dit grote verlies. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/pLZify00Ws
— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) September 16, 2026
Bartina was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. After undergoing treatment, she recovered, but the disease recurred in 2018.
Years later, the cancer returned again and became chronic, forcing her to undergo different treatments.
Her health condition also had a significant impact on Ronald Koeman’s final months as coach of the Netherlands national team.
After the Oranje’s elimination by Morocco in the 2026 World Cup round of 16, Koeman stepped down to spend more time with his wife and family.
The coach acknowledged at the time that Bartina, despite her own illness, had been the one who encouraged him to continue leading the national team until the end of their World Cup participation.
Barcelona Joins Ronald Koeman in Mourning Death of Bartina
The news of Bartina Koeman’s death prompted numerous displays of solidarity throughout the international soccer community.
FC Barcelona, the club where Koeman made history as both a player and coach, publicly expressed its condolences to the Dutchman and his family.
The Netherlands national team also sent a message of support to Koeman, his children, grandchildren, and other relatives.
Bartina and Ronald Koeman married in 1985 and had three children: Ronald Jr., Tim, and Debby.
During four decades together, Bartina accompanied the Dutchman throughout a career that made him one of the most recognized figures in European soccer.
Soccer Figures Bid Farewell
Expressions of affection multiplied after news of Bartina Koeman’s death became public.
Former soccer players, current players, and personalities associated with the sport sent messages of support to Ronald Koeman and his family.
Bartina’s death comes just months after Koeman decided to step away from the Netherlands national team to focus on his family following the 2026 World Cup.
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