Bartina Koeman Dies at 65 After Long Battle With Breast Cancer

Bartina Koeman, the wife of former Dutch soccer player and coach Ronald Koeman, died at 65 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Koeman himself confirmed the news through his social media accounts, where he shared a photo with his wife and dedicated an emotional farewell message to her.

“With deep sadness, but also with great pride and love, we say goodbye to my beautiful wife, our beloved mother and grandmother,” wrote the former FC Barcelona coach.

Bartina Koeman Fought Breast Cancer Since 2010

Met verdriet hebben we kennisgenomen van het overlijden van Bartina Koeman, de vrouw van onze oud-bondscoach Ronald Koeman. We wensen Ronald, hun (klein)kinderen, familie en andere dierbaren heel veel kracht en sterkte toe bij dit grote verlies. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/pLZify00Ws — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) September 16, 2026

Bartina was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. After undergoing treatment, she recovered, but the disease recurred in 2018.

Years later, the cancer returned again and became chronic, forcing her to undergo different treatments.

Her health condition also had a significant impact on Ronald Koeman’s final months as coach of the Netherlands national team.