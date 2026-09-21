Presley Gerber, Son of Cindy Crawford, Dies at 27

Presley Gerber died at 27

The cause remains under official investigation

Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber’s family asked for respect and privacy

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday, September 20, at the age of 27. The young man passed away while at a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death. The cause of death remains pending as studies and investigations are completed, according to the official case record.

Allie Jenkins, a representative for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, confirmed the news through a statement. «The family requests privacy during this difficult and painful time,» she said in statements released by BBC News and ABC News.

Presley Gerber Followed in His Mother’s Footsteps

Presley was the eldest son of Crawford and brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber. He began his professional career at a young age, signing with IMG Models when he was 15.

He made his debut on a Moschino runway in Los Angeles at 16 and later worked for international brands such as Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, and Celine.

In 2018, he appeared alongside his mother in a Pepsi ad for the Super Bowl, 26 years after Cindy Crawford’s iconic campaign for the same brand.

He also shared projects with his sister Kaia, including a campaign for Calvin Klein. Presley had his sister’s name tattooed on his arm and publicly spoke about the strong bond they shared.

«We’re a very close family, especially my sister and I,» he told People in 2018. «We travel together a lot of the time, so that makes me feel much less alone.»