Presley Gerber, Son of Cindy Crawford, Dies at 27
Posted on09/21/26 at 16:00
- Presley Gerber died at 27
- The cause remains under official investigation
- Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber’s family asked for respect and privacy
Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday, September 20, at the age of 27. The young man passed away while at a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death. The cause of death remains pending as studies and investigations are completed, according to the official case record.
Allie Jenkins, a representative for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, confirmed the news through a statement. «The family requests privacy during this difficult and painful time,» she said in statements released by BBC News and ABC News.
Presley Gerber Followed in His Mother’s Footsteps
Presley was the eldest son of Crawford and brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber. He began his professional career at a young age, signing with IMG Models when he was 15.
He made his debut on a Moschino runway in Los Angeles at 16 and later worked for international brands such as Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, and Celine.
In 2018, he appeared alongside his mother in a Pepsi ad for the Super Bowl, 26 years after Cindy Crawford’s iconic campaign for the same brand.
He also shared projects with his sister Kaia, including a campaign for Calvin Klein. Presley had his sister’s name tattooed on his arm and publicly spoke about the strong bond they shared.
«We’re a very close family, especially my sister and I,» he told People in 2018. «We travel together a lot of the time, so that makes me feel much less alone.»
He Openly Spoke About His Addictions
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During the last years of his life, Presley publicly addressed his mental health issues, depression, and substance abuse. He also shared details about the treatments he underwent during his recovery process.
In 2023, he explained on the Studio 22 podcast that he wanted to use his experience to help others. «If I help one person or 100 get out of the situation I was in, that’s all I need to do,» he said.
The model also promoted Mental Health Mondays on his social media, an initiative aimed at openly discussing mental health and combating related prejudices.
Kaia Gerber recently spoke to Vogue US about the impact of Presley’s addiction on the entire family. «When something like that happens in a family, it affects everyone,» she noted.
Cindy Crawford’s Message Before the Tragedy
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Two months before Presley’s death, Cindy Crawford shared two photos to celebrate her son’s 27th birthday. One was from his childhood, and the other showed them together during a more recent period.
«I’m so proud of the man you’ve become, but I’ll always see you as my little boy. I love you,» Crawford wrote on July 2, as recalled by Vanitatis, from El Confidencial.
After the news broke, Paris Hilton remembered Presley as a «sweet, sensitive, kind, and authentic» person. Brooklyn Beckham also expressed his grief and said his friend was «the kindest person.»
The family has not publicly announced funeral services. As the official cause of death is determined, Cindy, Rande, and Kaia Gerber are going through their loss away from public exposure.
Sources: Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, BBC News, EFE, DW, ABC News, People, Vogue US, and Vanitatis.
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