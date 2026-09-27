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Suspected Wheat Contamination Prompts Recall of 1.7 Million Pounds of Sugar
A Minnesota manufacturer is recalling 1.7 million pounds of brown and powdered sugar due to possible wheat contamination.
By  Bryan Vargas Martinez
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Suspected Wheat Contamination Prompts Recall of 1.7 Million Pounds of Sugar
Foto FDA alerta por retiro de 1.7 millones de libras de azúcar FOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

Posted on09/27/26 at 01:11

  • 1.7 million pounds are being withdrawn.
  • Three brands are involved.
  • Eight states received the products.

A Minnesota manufacturer has initiated a voluntary recall of nearly 1.7 million pounds of light brown sugar and powdered sugar due to the possible presence of wheat kernels, a risk particularly relevant to consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to this ingredient.

The alert includes products marketed under the United, Good & Gather, and Crystal Sugar brands. The recall affects specific products, sizes, and batch numbers of light brown sugar (about 1.3 million pounds) and powdered sugar (approximately 426,500 pounds). Accurate product identification is essential before discarding or returning the items.

These products were distributed in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas, both for consumers and commercial customers.

Good & Gather, United, and Crystal Sugar: Which Products to Check

Among the products mentioned are United Light Brown Sugar in 50-pound bags, while Good & Gather Light Brown Sugar was distributed in 2-pound presentations with item number 817773 and UPC 085239-084540.

For powdered sugar, the recall includes United 6X Powdered Sugar (50 pounds), Crystal Sugar Powdered Sugar (25 pounds), and Good & Gather Powdered Sugar (2 pounds), each with specific information to differentiate the affected packages.

The batch numbers involved are within the MHD26223-MHD26230 series, depending on the brand and presentation. Therefore, consumers must compare all the information printed on their bag and not rely solely on the brand name.

The potential presence of wheat is especially important for individuals with allergies because the grain should not be present in these products. Accidental exposure can cause reactions whose severity depends on the individual consumer’s sensitivity.

What to Do If You Have a Bag Included in the Recall

sugar, FDA, recall MundoNOW
FDA alerts to recall of 1.7 million pounds of sugar PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK
</figure>Individuals who discover a home presentation that matches the recalled information should refrain from consuming it until they verify that the batch number and other identifiers match those indicated in the alert.

Buyers can also return the product to the establishment where it was acquired, following the instructions of the business or manufacturer. Before doing so, it is advisable to keep the packaging to retain the UPC, batch number, and other necessary data for identification.

For households with individuals allergic to wheat, the review takes on greater importance. The warning is related to the possible presence of the grain in products where the consumer might not expect to find it and therefore would not anticipate exposure.

The FDA maintains information on food recalls and explains that these actions aim to remove potentially problematic products from the market. Consumers can consult official alerts to check for updates on a specific recall.

SOURCES: newsnationnow, unotv

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