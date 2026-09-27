Suspected Wheat Contamination Prompts Recall of 1.7 Million Pounds of Sugar

1.7 million pounds are being withdrawn.

Three brands are involved.

Eight states received the products.

A Minnesota manufacturer has initiated a voluntary recall of nearly 1.7 million pounds of light brown sugar and powdered sugar due to the possible presence of wheat kernels, a risk particularly relevant to consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to this ingredient.

The alert includes products marketed under the United, Good & Gather, and Crystal Sugar brands. The recall affects specific products, sizes, and batch numbers of light brown sugar (about 1.3 million pounds) and powdered sugar (approximately 426,500 pounds). Accurate product identification is essential before discarding or returning the items.

These products were distributed in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas, both for consumers and commercial customers.

Good & Gather, United, and Crystal Sugar: Which Products to Check

Nearly 1.7 million pounds of sugar have been recalled because of a “potential wheat kernel contamination.” https://t.co/TynEpnGXry — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) September 26, 2026

Among the products mentioned are United Light Brown Sugar in 50-pound bags, while Good & Gather Light Brown Sugar was distributed in 2-pound presentations with item number 817773 and UPC 085239-084540.

For powdered sugar, the recall includes United 6X Powdered Sugar (50 pounds), Crystal Sugar Powdered Sugar (25 pounds), and Good & Gather Powdered Sugar (2 pounds), each with specific information to differentiate the affected packages.

The batch numbers involved are within the MHD26223-MHD26230 series, depending on the brand and presentation. Therefore, consumers must compare all the information printed on their bag and not rely solely on the brand name.