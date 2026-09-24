Popular Brazilian Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash (PHOTOS AND VIDEO)
Posted on09/24/26 at 15:09
- Rick died along with four other people
- The helicopter disappeared during the trip
- The causes are still under investigation.
Brazilian singer Rick dies. Brazilian singer Geraldo Antônio de Carvalho, known as Rick, died at 59 after a helicopter accident in the state of Santa Catarina, in southern Brazil. The artist, recognized for being part of the sertaneja duo Rick & Renner, was traveling with four other people, and there were no survivors.
According to EFE, g1, CNN Brasil, Milenio, and Estadão, the aircraft had disappeared on Monday, September 21, after taking off from Porto Belo bound for São Joaquim. The wreckage was located the next day in a wooded and mountainous area of the Serra Catarinense.
Brazilian Singer Rick Dies: Five People Died in the Accident
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In addition to Rick, the helicopter was carrying businessman Bruno Avelar, videomaker Paulo Soares, pilot Antônio Roberto Nóbrega de Araújo, and co-pilot Leopoldo Barros Teixeira, according to information published by g1.
Emergency teams arrived at the crash site and confirmed that none of the five occupants had survived. Authorities are still investigating what caused the aircraft to crash.
The helicopter was covering a distance of approximately 190 kilometers when it stopped being located. According to EFE and Milenio, the search efforts were complicated by weather conditions, with rain, strong winds, fog, and low visibility in the region.
This Was the Operation to Find the Helicopter
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The search effort mobilized about 40 firefighters, specialized dogs, more than ten vehicles, and drones equipped with thermal cameras. The Brazilian Air Force and other rescue teams also participated.
The wreckage was located after almost 24 hours of operations. EFE reported that Brazilian Air Force planes spotted the crashed aircraft, while ground teams advanced to the area.
The helicopter was a Bell 430, manufactured in 2001 and with the registration PP-MGR. According to the Brazilian National Civil Aviation Agency, cited by EFE and Milenio, the aircraft was in a regular situation and had a valid flight authorization until August 2027.
Brazilian Singer Rick Dies: Who Was Rick, of Rick & Renner?
🔥See images of the accident with the helicopter that took the life of singer Rick, of the duo Rick and Renner. It’s all very sad. Life is just a breath! pic.twitter.com/5erO9Uq3hn
— Jeje ✨ (@jejezaum) September 22, 2026
Rick was born as Geraldo Antônio de Carvalho and developed a career spanning several decades within Brazilian sertaneja music. His greatest recognition came as a member of Rick & Renner, a duo that achieved great popularity starting in the 1990s.
Among his most famous songs are “Ela é Demais”, “Cara de Pau”, “Filha”, and “Nos Bares da Cidade”. Estadão highlighted that Rick not only excelled as a performer but also as a composer of themes recorded by different artists in the genre.
CNN Brasil reported that he began singing as a child and that before forming Rick & Renner, he participated in other musical projects. In recent years, he had resumed performances with Renner on a commemorative tour.
His last performance took place just two days before the accident, according to EFE and Milenio.
Bruno Avelar Also Died in the Accident
Images released on Tuesday (22) show the wreckage of the helicopter that was carrying singer Rick, of the duo with Renner, and four other people in the Serra Catarinense. The aircraft was located in a closed forest area in the region of Urubici. pic.twitter.com/zpyWi8dMBd
— Reinaldo Gottino (@RGottino) September 22, 2026
Among the victims was also Bruno Avelar, 41, a businessman, writer, and networking specialist. g1 noted that he was known for the project “O Poder do Network” and for developing business activities within and outside Brazil.
Avelar also had ties to charitable activities related to the Instituto Proyecto Neymar Jr. and maintained a close relationship with the business environment of the Brazilian soccer player, according to the cited sources.
So far, authorities have not officially reported what caused the helicopter to crash. The investigation continues as the flight conditions, the aircraft, and the circumstances of the accident are analyzed.
I’m a bit shocked by this story of Rick, of the duo Rick and Renner, who is missing after the helicopter he was on with other occupants disappeared. There are records of bad weather in the region, SC. According to the Léo Dias portal, the aircraft was located, but the difficulty and the… pic.twitter.com/JMejetIwnK
— Jeje ✨ (@jejezaum) September 22, 2026