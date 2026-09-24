Popular Brazilian Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash (PHOTOS AND VIDEO)

Rick died along with four other people

The helicopter disappeared during the trip

The causes are still under investigation.

Brazilian singer Rick dies. Brazilian singer Geraldo Antônio de Carvalho, known as Rick, died at 59 after a helicopter accident in the state of Santa Catarina, in southern Brazil. The artist, recognized for being part of the sertaneja duo Rick & Renner, was traveling with four other people, and there were no survivors.

According to EFE, g1, CNN Brasil, Milenio, and Estadão, the aircraft had disappeared on Monday, September 21, after taking off from Porto Belo bound for São Joaquim. The wreckage was located the next day in a wooded and mountainous area of the Serra Catarinense.

Brazilian Singer Rick Dies: Five People Died in the Accident

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick e Renner (@rickerenner)

In addition to Rick, the helicopter was carrying businessman Bruno Avelar, videomaker Paulo Soares, pilot Antônio Roberto Nóbrega de Araújo, and co-pilot Leopoldo Barros Teixeira, according to information published by g1.

Emergency teams arrived at the crash site and confirmed that none of the five occupants had survived. Authorities are still investigating what caused the aircraft to crash.

The helicopter was covering a distance of approximately 190 kilometers when it stopped being located. According to EFE and Milenio, the search efforts were complicated by weather conditions, with rain, strong winds, fog, and low visibility in the region.