Pete Hegseth Speech: Pentagon Seeks Fit, ‘Impeccably Groomed’ Troops

The Pentagon has requested that military personnel who meet strict physical, uniform, and grooming standards be selected to attend Pete Hegseth’s speech on September 30.

The Pentagon is seeking military personnel who can pass physical fitness tests, meet body composition requirements, and maintain an «impeccable» appearance to attend an upcoming speech by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Why it matters: The selection reflects the emphasis Hegseth has placed on physical fitness, discipline, and appearance as components of U.S. military preparedness.

Pete Hegseth Speech Includes Strict Physical Requirements for Troops

Exclusive: The Pentagon is asking commanders to nominate troops to attend Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “State of the Force” address this September, and says the servicemembers must meet waist-to-height requirements and exhibit “impeccable” grooming standards.… pic.twitter.com/oh8PFeyCpU — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 15, 2026

The criteria appear in internal emails sent to commanders and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, not in a public Pentagon announcement.

To be considered, military personnel must pass the Army’s physical fitness test and meet the parameters established for the waist-to-height ratio.

They must also maintain «impeccable» grooming and uniform standards, with no exceptions, according to one of the emails cited by the Journal.