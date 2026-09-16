Republican Thomas Massie Seeks Pete Hegseth Impeachment Over Iran, Maduro Capture

Thomas Massie presented eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The House will have to weigh in, but presenting the charges does not mean Hegseth will be impeached.

Republican Thomas Massie presented eight articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth over military operations linked to Iran, Venezuela, Yemen, and the Caribbean.

Why it matters: The Pete Hegseth impeachment effort brings the growing dispute in Congress over who can authorize and extend U.S. military operations directly to the Defense Secretary.

Iran at the Center of Three Pete Hegseth Impeachment Charges

Republican Thomas Massie presented impeachment charges against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for the war in Iran without Congressional authorization. The initiative still needs to be considered by the House of Representatives. https://t.co/Z7l8DX3qR4 — El Nuevo País (@ElNuevoPais2026) September 15, 2026

Massie accuses Hegseth of maintaining hostilities against Iran without Congressional authorization and of failing to comply with provisions of the 1973 War Powers Resolution.

According to the Kentucky congressman, operations continued after the deadlines established by that law and despite measures approved by lawmakers to withdraw U.S. forces.

The Dispute: The House approved another resolution 220-204 on Tuesday to end hostilities with Iran without legislative authorization; seven Republicans joined Democrats.

Massie maintains that Pete Hegseth must answer for continuing operations for more than 90 days without specific Congressional backing, an accusation the Administration rejects.