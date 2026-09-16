Republican Thomas Massie Seeks Pete Hegseth Impeachment Over Iran, Maduro Capture
Posted on09/16/26 at 15:34
Thomas Massie presented eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
The House will have to weigh in, but presenting the charges does not mean Hegseth will be impeached.
Republican Thomas Massie presented eight articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth over military operations linked to Iran, Venezuela, Yemen, and the Caribbean.
- Why it matters: The Pete Hegseth impeachment effort brings the growing dispute in Congress over who can authorize and extend U.S. military operations directly to the Defense Secretary.
Iran at the Center of Three Pete Hegseth Impeachment Charges
Republican Thomas Massie presented impeachment charges against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for the war in Iran without Congressional authorization. The initiative still needs to be considered by the House of Representatives. https://t.co/Z7l8DX3qR4
— El Nuevo País (@ElNuevoPais2026) September 15, 2026
Massie accuses Hegseth of maintaining hostilities against Iran without Congressional authorization and of failing to comply with provisions of the 1973 War Powers Resolution.
According to the Kentucky congressman, operations continued after the deadlines established by that law and despite measures approved by lawmakers to withdraw U.S. forces.
- The Dispute: The House approved another resolution 220-204 on Tuesday to end hostilities with Iran without legislative authorization; seven Republicans joined Democrats.
Massie maintains that Pete Hegseth must answer for continuing operations for more than 90 days without specific Congressional backing, an accusation the Administration rejects.
Maduro Capture and 221 Deaths Enter the Accusation
Another article holds Pete Hegseth responsible for directing the operation that captured Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores in Venezuela, an action that Massie considers to have lacked constitutional or legal authority.
The congressman also questions military attacks against alleged narcotics traffickers in Latin America and the Caribbean that, according to his resolution, left at least 221 people dead.
- Other Charges: Massie includes alleged failure to comply with standards aimed at reducing civilian casualties, operations in Yemen, and retaliation against Democratic Senator Mark Kelly for statements protected by the First Amendment.
These are accusations formulated by Massie within his impeachment resolution and not independent judicial conclusions about Hegseth’s conduct.
Trump Administration Defends Pete Hegseth
Attorney General Todd Blanche rejected the premise that Hegseth acts outside the law and said that the Department of Justice participates in ensuring legal compliance.
«Secretary Hegseth is doing a phenomenal job,» said Blanche, adding that the official «follows the law».
The Pentagon also responded that the entire Department is united behind Hegseth’s vision and will continue to focus on U.S. forces and national security.
- The Limit: The presentation of impeachment articles opens a legislative process; by itself, it does not remove or suspend the Secretary.
House Must Weigh Pete Hegseth Impeachment Charges
Massie presented the resolution as a privileged measure, a mechanism that requires the House to address it within a short period. Legislative sources place a possible vote this week.
The House can vote on the initiative or try to block it with a motion to table it. A simple majority is required to approve impeachment articles.
If approved, the process would move to the Senate, where senators would hold a trial and decide on a possible removal.
- What’s Next: As of this Wednesday, September 16, Massie’s resolution requires the House to address the issue, but there is no approved decision to remove Pete Hegseth.
Massie’s effort places Hegseth at the center of a broader dispute over war powers, but his future will depend first on what the House decides and, only if the charges advance, on the Senate.
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SOURCE: CNN / The Center Square / EFE / Tomas Massie Website