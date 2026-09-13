Pamela Silva Devastated by Friend’s Death: «Days of Disbelief and Deep Pain»

Pamela Silva bids farewell to Roger Duarte

Helicopter crashes during tourist trip

Seven people die in Kenya

Pamela Silva is mourning the loss of Roger Duarte, a Miami-based gastronomic entrepreneur who died on August 19, 2026, in a helicopter accident in Kenya.

The journalist decided to break her silence with an extensive and emotional message on Instagram, in which she revealed the closeness she shared with Duarte’s family and how difficult it has been to come to terms with the tragedy. «These have been days of disbelief and deep pain,» Silva wrote.

Pamela Silva remembers Roger and Nicole’s love story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Silva (@pamelasilva)

Silva’s message was especially dedicated to Nicole Valls, Duarte’s wife, and their son, little Roger. The host explained that her relationship with Nicole and her family goes beyond a conventional friendship.

«Nicole and her family are part of my life in a way that goes far beyond friendship,» Silva expressed. Silva also recalled that she was present when Roger and Nicole got married and witnessed the relationship they built.

«Roger loved life,» Pamela assured, who also described the way the entrepreneur made his wife feel special. For her, the couple had built a love story that family and friends now want to keep alive for their son.

The journalist promised to stay close to Nicole and the child so that, over the years, he could learn more about his father. «Because although the pain is immense, so is the love that remains,» she concluded.