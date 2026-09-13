Pamela Silva Devastated by Friend’s Death: «Days of Disbelief and Deep Pain»
Posted on09/13/26 at 16:06
- Pamela Silva bids farewell to Roger Duarte
- Helicopter crashes during tourist trip
- Seven people die in Kenya
Pamela Silva is mourning the loss of Roger Duarte, a Miami-based gastronomic entrepreneur who died on August 19, 2026, in a helicopter accident in Kenya.
The journalist decided to break her silence with an extensive and emotional message on Instagram, in which she revealed the closeness she shared with Duarte’s family and how difficult it has been to come to terms with the tragedy. «These have been days of disbelief and deep pain,» Silva wrote.
Pamela Silva remembers Roger and Nicole’s love story.
View this post on Instagram
Silva’s message was especially dedicated to Nicole Valls, Duarte’s wife, and their son, little Roger. The host explained that her relationship with Nicole and her family goes beyond a conventional friendship.
«Nicole and her family are part of my life in a way that goes far beyond friendship,» Silva expressed. Silva also recalled that she was present when Roger and Nicole got married and witnessed the relationship they built.
«Roger loved life,» Pamela assured, who also described the way the entrepreneur made his wife feel special. For her, the couple had built a love story that family and friends now want to keep alive for their son.
The journalist promised to stay close to Nicole and the child so that, over the years, he could learn more about his father. «Because although the pain is immense, so is the love that remains,» she concluded.
Pamela Silva, Roger Duarte: How did Roger Duarte die?
View this post on Instagram
According to information from the Miami Herald, NBC Miami, and local media cited in the provided material, Duarte died when the Eurocopter EC130 B4 helicopter he was traveling in crashed into Mount Ololokwe, in Samburu County, Kenya.
The group was on a tourist flight from the Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro River. The accident left seven people dead, including five American citizens and two Ecuadorians.
Among the victims was also José Alberto Suárez, president and general manager of a group of Telemundo stations in Florida, including those in Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Myers.
Telemundo also lost one of its executives.
🚁🇰🇪 SEVEN DEAD IN KENYA TOURIST HELICOPTER CRASH: THIS IS WHAT IS KNOWN
💥 A Eurocopter EC130 B4 helicopter, with registration 5Y-GYM, crashed on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, near Mount Ololokwe, in Samburu County, northern Kenya. The… pic.twitter.com/ypjFSScyF9
— Tiempo Real (@TiempoRealEC) August 19, 2026
Telemundo 51 reported on the tragedy and its victims. In addition to Duarte and Suárez, the identified fatalities included Mikel Sensi Contugi, director of Ecuador’s National Intelligence Center; his wife, designer Stephanie Hollyhan; Adam Martin Labarti and Henry Parra, as well as the pilot.
The tragedy affected several families connected to Florida and the Miami community, where Roger had built much of his professional career.
Who was Roger Duarte?
Helicopter crashes in Kenya with an American millionaire on board
Roger Duarte was killed in the crash near Mount Ololokwe. The helicopter was flying from the Loisaba Conservancy toward the Ewaso Nyiro River.
Duarte founded George Stone Crab, a company specializing in the sale… pic.twitter.com/Twg3Lw74av
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 21, 2026
Roger Duarte was 42 years old and was known in the gastronomic sector of southern Florida. He founded the seafood distributor George Stone Crab and was co-founder of the My Ceviche chain, according to the Miami Herald and NBC Miami.
His business career also earned him a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2016. Duarte was married to Nicole Valls, a member of the family that owns the renowned Versailles and La Carreta restaurants in Miami.
Pamela Silva’s message prompted numerous expressions of solidarity. «How sad, my God,» one person wrote, while another commented: «Lots of strength for Nicole and Roger Felipe.»
For Silva, however, the goal of sharing her pain publicly was to leave a record of Roger’s legacy and a family story that, as she wrote in her farewell, deserves to continue being told.