Off-Duty ICE Agent Shot After Allegedly Attacking 72-Year-Old Man in California
Posted on 10/11/26 at 08:07
An off-duty federal immigration agent was hospitalized and taken into police custody after a violent confrontation with a family in Fresno, California.
The incident occurred during the early hours of Friday, when a woman found a stranger sleeping on the lawn in front of her home.
Police identified the man as David González, 32, an agent with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), assigned to Texas. According to investigators, the officer was off duty and allegedly assaulted two residents before being shot in the abdomen.
ICE Agent Shot After Allegedly Attacking 72-Year-Old Man
Off-duty ICE agent shot in California after allegedly attacking family, police say https://t.co/0eEYQRY1ox
— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) October 10, 2026
The situation began when the resident discovered González lying in front of her house and alerted her 72-year-old father.
The elderly man went out to ask González to leave the property, but the encounter turned into a physical confrontation, according to the police report.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: USCIS Faces Lawsuit Over Green Card: Questions Raised About Obstacles That Could Separate Families
Authorities indicated that González appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and reacted aggressively after waking up. He allegedly knocked the elderly man to the ground and caused him several injuries. When his daughter tried to defend him, she was also allegedly attacked and ended up on the ground.
Family Shoots Federal Agent Out of Fear of Attack
An off-duty ICE agent was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman and her father after he was found sleeping on their California lawn, according to police. The father shot the agent during the altercation, wounding him, police said. https://t.co/cQr4RRgkIa
— ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2026
Fearing more serious injuries and concerned for his daughter’s safety, the 72-year-old man used his gun. Police stated that he fired a single shot, which hit González in the abdomen and ended the confrontation.
The woman’s boyfriend, who is a police officer and was off duty, arrived later and handcuffed the federal agent. Authorities received 911 calls and a ShotSpotter alert near East Dudley and North Broadway, where they found the injured man.
What Charges Does the Shot ICE Agent Face in California?
González was taken to a hospital for medical attention and remains in custody as the investigation into the alleged serious assault continues. Police confirmed that the elderly man does not face criminal charges for the shooting and that he legally owned the gun used.
Investigators are still evaluating the residents’ injuries and do not yet know why González was alone in the neighborhood. So far, authorities have not established any connection between the incident and recent immigration operations in Fresno.
Incident Occurs Amid Increase in ICE Arrests in Fresno
The confrontation coincides with reports of an increase in federal immigration operations in various communities in central California. Local officials and immigrant advocacy groups claim that more than 70 people were detained during the week in the Fresno area.
These groups also denounced alleged racial profiling practices and operations focused on workplaces, allegations that require independent verification. As investigations continue, the case maintains attention on the circumstances of the confrontation and the possible criminal consequences for the federal agent.
Sources: El Nuevo Heraldo, NBC News.