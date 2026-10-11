An off-duty federal immigration agent was hospitalized and taken into police custody after a violent confrontation with a family in Fresno, California.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Friday, when a woman found a stranger sleeping on the lawn in front of her home.

Police identified the man as David González, 32, an agent with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), assigned to Texas. According to investigators, the officer was off duty and allegedly assaulted two residents before being shot in the abdomen.

ICE Agent Shot After Allegedly Attacking 72-Year-Old Man

Off-duty ICE agent shot in California after allegedly attacking family, police say https://t.co/0eEYQRY1ox — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) October 10, 2026

The situation began when the resident discovered González lying in front of her house and alerted her 72-year-old father.

The elderly man went out to ask González to leave the property, but the encounter turned into a physical confrontation, according to the police report.