38 Million Under Threat: Tornadoes, Flooding and Severe Storms Hit

38 million under threat

New York faces tornadoes

Floods threaten the Northeast

More than 38 million people face a severe weather threat in the Northeast United States on Thursday as a large cold front advances.

The system, which caused storms in the Great Lakes on Wednesday, may generate heavy rain, hail, dangerous gusts, and even some tornadoes during the afternoon and night.

Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Baltimore are under a level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat, while New York is also among the areas under watch.

Deteriorating weather conditions are already impacting air travel, with disruptions announced at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Severe Storms in New York Put Millions on Alert

SEVERE WATCH ‼️: More than 38 million Americans across the Northeast face severe weather risks Thursday, with over 25 million under flood watches. Damaging winds are the main threat, but tornadoes remain possible. Drop a note in the comments about how you’re preparing for the… pic.twitter.com/Ys4iQlRxrR — FOX Weather (@foxweather) August 27, 2026

New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore are under a level 1 out of 5 tornado threat due to the possibility that some storms may develop rotation.

FOX’s Forecast Center noted that this is the seventh time in 2026 that the New York metropolitan area is at risk of tornadoes.

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“This is the seventh time this year that the metropolitan area has been declared at risk of tornadoes by the Storm Prediction Center. Last year it was only once,” it stated.

The storms could organize into supercells and produce gusts over 60 mph, as well as large hail and intense rain.