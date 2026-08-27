Niurka Marcos Targets Galilea Montijo Again With Shocking Claims
Posted on08/27/26 at 15:26
- Niurka points to Galilea again
• Claims she wished her harm
• Galilea has never confirmed practicing santeria
Niurka against Galilea Montijo. Niurka Marcos has once again put Galilea Montijo at the center of controversy after making strong statements about the host’s supposed spiritual beliefs and revealing what, according to her, happened to her alleged «padrino» within santeria.
During a conversation on the podcast «El Grito de la Llorona«, hosted by Alain Luna, the Cuban vedette claimed that Galilea had wished her something negative and linked that situation to the death of a person close to the presenter.
Niurka Claims Galilea Montijo Wished Her Harm
«Me deseó mal GALILEA MONTIJO … y se murió su padrino (santero) … lo que ella me deseó a mí «
NIURKA MARCOS makes strong accusations against the host and claims she practices the Yoruba religion, but doesn’t publicly acknowledge it due to fear of hate and criticism. 😱… pic.twitter.com/jt1kMxelDs
— La Tía Sandra (@TuTiaSandra) August 27, 2026
According to information published by Excélsior, Niurka Marcos spoke openly about her Yoruba faith and explained that, from her spiritual perspective, she doesn’t need to wish harm on anyone because each person ultimately faces the consequences of their own actions.
“I don’t need to wish harm, because I was born with an angel, an aura, a light, a transparency in my soul”, the actress expressed during the interview.
It was then that she directly mentioned Galilea Montijo and made one of the strongest statements in the conversation: “Galilea Montijo wished me harm, her padrino died… what she wished me”.
The statement corresponds solely to Niurka’s version and no additional information was presented to verify a relationship between the two events.
Niurka Claims Galilea Hides Her Beliefs
Marcos also claimed that the host of La Casa de los Famosos México supposedly practices the Yoruba religion, but would avoid publicly acknowledging it due to fear of criticism.
“She’s afraid of hate and criticism”, Niurka assured when asked why, from her perspective, Galilea would keep those beliefs private.
The Cuban went even further, stating that a person shouldn’t resort to their spiritual beliefs and then hide them publicly.
“You can’t ask for benefits from your saints, your spirits, their power. You can’t benefit from their power and hide them because you’re ashamed to say you’re a santera”, she declared.
Niurka against Galilea Montijo: The Accusations Began in 2023
Niurka’s statements about Galilea Montijo are not new. According to Excélsior, the vedette began publicly linking the host to santeria in July 2023, during the first season of La Casa de los Famosos México.
At that time, Niurka was defending her son Emilio Osorio after users on social media accused him of a supposed act of witchcraft against Wendy Guevara after a video related to his food was circulated.
During that controversy, Niurka claimed that Galilea was a «santera» and even described her as an «effective» person within that practice. She later revisited the same topic in October 2023 and again in 2025.
Niurka against Galilea Montijo: What Has Galilea Montijo Responded?
Galilea Montijo has never publicly confirmed that she practices santeria. In response to Niurka’s accusations, the host has chosen to avoid direct confrontations.
In October 2025, when questioned about the topic, she expressed respect for all religions and beliefs and decided not to delve deeper into the Cuban’s accusations.
Galilea has also spoken publicly about her Catholic faith and her devotion to the Virgin of Guadalupe, so for now, the claims that link her to the Yoruba religion remain accusations made by Niurka Marcos and not a confirmed belief by the host herself.