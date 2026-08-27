Niurka Marcos Targets Galilea Montijo Again With Shocking Claims

Niurka points to Galilea again

• Claims she wished her harm

• Galilea has never confirmed practicing santeria

Niurka against Galilea Montijo. Niurka Marcos has once again put Galilea Montijo at the center of controversy after making strong statements about the host’s supposed spiritual beliefs and revealing what, according to her, happened to her alleged «padrino» within santeria.

During a conversation on the podcast «El Grito de la Llorona«, hosted by Alain Luna, the Cuban vedette claimed that Galilea had wished her something negative and linked that situation to the death of a person close to the presenter.

Niurka Claims Galilea Montijo Wished Her Harm

«Me deseó mal GALILEA MONTIJO … y se murió su padrino (santero) … lo que ella me deseó a mí « NIURKA MARCOS makes strong accusations against the host and claims she practices the Yoruba religion, but doesn’t publicly acknowledge it due to fear of hate and criticism. 😱… pic.twitter.com/jt1kMxelDs — La Tía Sandra (@TuTiaSandra) August 27, 2026

According to information published by Excélsior, Niurka Marcos spoke openly about her Yoruba faith and explained that, from her spiritual perspective, she doesn’t need to wish harm on anyone because each person ultimately faces the consequences of their own actions.

“I don’t need to wish harm, because I was born with an angel, an aura, a light, a transparency in my soul”, the actress expressed during the interview.

It was then that she directly mentioned Galilea Montijo and made one of the strongest statements in the conversation: “Galilea Montijo wished me harm, her padrino died… what she wished me”.

The statement corresponds solely to Niurka’s version and no additional information was presented to verify a relationship between the two events.