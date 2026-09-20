Newsom Imposes New Restrictions on Military Deployments in California Ahead of Elections

California restricts out-of-state troops

Newsom must authorize deployments

Title 10 is exempt

California has established a new legal barrier to prevent military forces from other states from entering the state without the authorization of Governor Gavin Newsom.

The measure comes just weeks before the November midterm elections and amid new tensions between California and the Trump administration.

The law, SB 1354, prohibits military personnel from another state, territory, or Washington D.C. from performing military or police duties in California without the governor’s authorization.

However, there is a key exception: the restriction does not apply to forces activated under federal authority through Title 10.

Newsom Limits National Guard Deployments in California

Newsom blocks other states’ National Guard troops from California https://t.co/Pbau80aTyn — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) September 19, 2026

The legislation seeks to specifically close the possibility of another governor sending their National Guard to California under state authority without Sacramento’s consent.