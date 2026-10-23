The New York City Council has approved legislation that will put an end to horse-drawn carriages in June 2028. The decision threatens to disappear a 150-year tourism tradition, present in movies, photographs, and tours of Central Park.

The vote ended with 40 council members in favor, seven against, and two abstentions, despite attempts to delay the ban until 2030. The measure still needs the signature of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who previously reached a legislative agreement with Council President Julie Menin.

Tourist Death in Central Park Accelerated the Ban on Horse-Drawn Carriages

📹 New York plans to remove traditional horse-drawn carriages from Central Park by 2028: «It’s time to put an end to this cruel industry» https://t.co/ASmCrFcyk6 — EL PAÍS América (@elpais_america) October 21, 2026

The legislation is named after Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist who died on June 17 in a carriage accident. His death intensified demands from animal rights organizations and families calling for changes in the operation of this tourist activity.

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The controversy had also grown after two horses died in previous incidents that generated outrage on social media. Organizations like PETA celebrated the approval and announced resources to facilitate the retirement of animals used in these tours.

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