Green Card Applicants Face New “Public Charge” Rule: What to Know

More benefits come under review

The rule begins on September 18

States seek to halt the measure

According to Telemundo, starting September 18, 2026, some immigrants seeking permanent residence in the United States will face a broader review to determine whether they could become a «public charge.»

The Administration’s measure eliminates the 2022 regulation and gives immigration officials more discretion to consider public benefits and other factors when evaluating certain cases.

The change does not mean that using government assistance will automatically lead to a green card denial. Instead, immigration officials must review each application individually and consider the applicant’s overall circumstances.

They may look at factors such as the applicant’s age, health, family situation, financial resources, education, and skills. When applicable, officials may also consider a financial sponsorship declaration.

Medicaid, SNAP, and Housing Enter a Broader Evaluation

What is the «public charge» and how can Trump’s rule affect those seeking a ‘green card’. https://t.co/3PcHN9Y2mS — Noticias Telemundo (@TelemundoNews) September 18, 2026



A key difference is that officials will be able to consider the receipt of public benefits, subject to economic criteria, along with other relevant factors, to determine potential future dependence on the government.

According to El País, this broadens the scope compared to the 2022 policy, which limited evaluation mainly to certain forms of monetary assistance for income maintenance and to long-term institutional care funded by the government.