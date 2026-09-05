New Details Emerge in Jonathan Meléndez Murder Case: Demands for Money, Graphic Images, and Family Funeral

Mexican authorities confirm threats and demands for money before musician Jonathan Meléndez's murder, sparking outrage and investigation.

Confirmed threats and demands for money

Circulated images related to the crime

Family members bid farewell to the victims together. Who killed Jonathan Meléndez? New details are beginning to clarify what happened before the murder of Jonathan «Honas» Meléndez, keyboardist and founder of Camilo Séptimo, who was found dead along with his pregnant wife, his three-year-old daughter, and a young woman who worked with the family. While authorities confirmed for the first time that there were threats and a demand for money prior to the multiple homicide, Mexican media also circulated graphic images related to the place where the victims were found. Days later, TVNotas showed photographs of Meléndez’s funeral and his family. 🔴 Before the murder of Jonathan Meléndez and his family, there were threats and demands for money, revealed Secretary of Security, Omar García Harfuch (@OHarfuch). The investigations point to the fact that the conflict between the victim and the main suspect had escalated to the… pic.twitter.com/1hdoOKhhcW — Rosa Lilia Torres- Noticias (@rosaliliatorrs) September 4, 2026 The bodies were located inside an apartment in the Grand Viure subdivision, located in Zona Esmeralda, Atizapán de Zaragoza, Mexico State, according to El Universal. The tragedy left a single survivor: Jonathan’s six-year-old son. A version spread by journalist Carlos Jiménez and reported by Vive USA claims that the minor survived by hiding under a bed. Who Killed Jonathan Meléndez? García Harfuch Confirms Threats and Economic Demand 🚨 Aristegui Noticias had exclusive access to the first images of Diego N. testifying before the authorities. Diego N., detained for the multiple homicide in Atizapán, appears during his testimony before the authorities. According to Secretary of Security, Omar García… pic.twitter.com/MeSuSCl3V8 — Aristegui Noticias (@AristeguiOnline) September 4, 2026 Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar García Harfuch, confirmed on September 4 that Jonathan Meléndez previously knew the main suspect and that there was a business relationship between them. «He had a commercial relationship, so to speak, or a certain partnership with the head of the family,» García Harfuch said during the presidential press conference held in Zacatecas. The official also revealed one of the most important facts known so far about the days leading up to the crime: Meléndez had received threats and there was an economic demand. «What is a fact is that he was demanding money, there was a demand, there were certain threats, and this lamentable multiple homicide was committed,» he stated. García Harfuch did not reveal how much money had been demanded. He explained that the Mexico State Attorney General’s Office requested to reserve information from the investigation before the first hearing to avoid affecting the judicial procedure.

Who Killed Jonathan Meléndez? Was the Motive 30 Million Pesos in Bitcoins? 🔴 BRUTAL. Jonathan Meléndez had a feeling that something bad was going to happen; «if I don’t respond, call the police,» he told a friend https://t.co/ZmRwIpibuD pic.twitter.com/OWTiZdjnWm — A Fondo Noticias (@AFondoNoticias) September 3, 2026 Meanwhile, a version emerged that points to a considerable amount of money in cryptocurrencies. However, so far, this hypothesis has not been officially confirmed as the definitive motive for the crime. Vive USA collected information attributed to journalist Carlos Jiménez, according to which Diego Sebastián Rosen would have gone to the property looking for a memory that would contain information related to approximately 30 million pesos in bitcoins, in addition to mentioning cash. The version claims that the situation would have escalated inside the residence. However, the same source points out that the Mexico State Attorney General’s Office had not yet provided official details that would confirm this reconstruction of events. Therefore, what has been confirmed so far is more limited but relevant: there was a business relationship between Jonathan and the suspect, there were threats, and money was being demanded before the murders occurred.

Who is Diego Sebastián Rosen Ferlini? The two men detained for the murder of Camilo Séptimo keyboardist Jonathan Meléndez, his family, and a worker, were transferred to the Barrientos state prison in #Tlalnepantla. They are Diego Sebastián «N», Jonathan’s partner, and Gerardo «N», the driver of… pic.twitter.com/4LV2DCApd0 — Nacho Lozano (@nacholozano) September 4, 2026 Diego Sebastián Rosen Ferlini, 51, of Argentine origin, was identified as Jonathan Meléndez’s partner. According to Vive USA, both were linked to businesses related to the rental of vacation properties in destinations such as Valle de Bravo and Acapulco. The published information also points to links with tourist activities and with Nomad Adventures. Rosen would have been naturalized as a Mexican citizen years ago and had been established in Mexico for some time. The relationship between the two is key to the investigation, as the authorities have already publicly recognized that they were not two strangers. García Harfuch explicitly spoke of a «commercial» or «partnership» relationship. After the crime, accusations of alleged fraud related to vacation rental businesses also emerged. Vive USA collected the testimony of a person who claimed to have paid for a property for family vacations and later lost contact with Rosen.

Diego Rosen’s Wife Appears in the Media Investigation ⚠️ Flees to Spain 🇪🇸 The wife of Diego Sebastián «N» (ARGENTINE), pointed out as one of the murderers of Jonathan Meléndez, Camilo Séptimo’s keyboardist, his pregnant wife, his three-year-old daughter, the young woman who helped them with household chores, and the family pet… pic.twitter.com/tyP971SfBZ — PERIÓDICO SupreMo 🔴 (@Diario_Supremo) September 3, 2026 Paola Mandri Figueroa has been publicly identified as Diego Rosen’s wife and business partner. According to Vive USA, both would have participated in businesses related to the promotion and rental of vacation properties. Her name began to circulate after Rosen’s arrest due to allegations related to alleged fraud. There were also reports that she would have traveled to Spain, although there are contradictory reports about when she left Mexico. A key point is that, until the available information on September 4, the Mexico State Attorney General’s Office had not publicly confirmed that Mandri was implicated in the murder or that there was an arrest warrant against her in this case.

Images of the Detainees are Circulated Diego Sebastián Rosen Ferlini, a 51-year-old Argentine, was Jonathan Meléndez’s (Camilo Séptimo’s keyboardist) partner in Airbnb rentals in Valle de Bravo. He was dedicated to vacation homes (NOMAD/+Relax) and events (Shark BTL), along with his partner and alleged accomplice in the scams… https://t.co/az9hVcEbvd pic.twitter.com/SpuYHzY9qU — Anxious Vids🔥 (@Anxiousvids) September 3, 2026 The case advanced rapidly after the discovery of the victims. The authorities detained Diego Sebastián «N» and Gerardo «N», the latter pointed out for his possible participation in the events. García Harfuch highlighted that the arrests were made in less than 12 hours thanks to the coordination between federal and Mexico State authorities. Later, official images related to the detainees and their transfer were circulated. El Universal reported on Friday that Diego Sebastián «N» and Gerardo «N» would be taken to the Barrientos Social Reintegration Center in Tlalnepantla to be at the disposal of the judicial authority. The Attorney General’s Office continues to investigate if there were other participants. García Harfuch pointed out that the main suspect is detained and that another person would have collaborated, but the different lines of investigation are still being exhausted.

Graphic Images of the Place Where the Family was Found Ahí va bien arrepentido el hijo de perra que mató a Jonathan Melendez y a su familia. Ojalá que se pudra en la cárcel este psicópata. pic.twitter.com/IKkpWVbeuq — Christian Martínez 🇲🇽 (@christianmtzc90) September 4, 2026 In addition to the photographs of the suspects, the case caused shock after media and social networks circulated images related to the scene where the victims were found. TVNotas reported on the circulation of a photograph of the place related to the murder, while El Universal confirmed that Jonathan, Ana Paula, his little daughter, and Aleyda were found lifeless inside the apartment in Zona Esmeralda. Among the victims was Ana Paula, Jonathan’s wife, who was four months pregnant, as well as Aleyda Romero, a 21-year-old woman who worked for the family. The family’s pet also died, according to the reports collected by Vive USA. Due to the particularly sensitive nature of the images and because the investigation is still open, the graphic details of the bodies have not been publicly established by the authorities in the provided information.

TVNotas Shows Jonathan Meléndez’s Funeral and His Family View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revista TVNotas Oficial (@revistatvnotas) As the judicial investigation began to advance, relatives, friends, and colleagues of Camilo Séptimo gathered to bid farewell to Jonathan and his loved ones. TVNotas reported that, after the bodies were handed over to their families, a funeral home was enabled in Santa Mónica, Tlalnepantla. The medium managed to enter the place and published images of the interior of the ceremony. In the photographs, three coffins could be seen that, according to TVNotas, would presumably correspond to Jonathan, his wife Ana Paula, and his three-year-old daughter. The medium also reported the arrival of relatives and friends visibly affected by the tragedy. Members of Camilo Séptimo also attended to bid farewell to the musician with whom they shared years of career. Jonathan and his family would be veiled until 11:00 a.m. on September 4 and then transferred to the Los Cipreses cemetery, according to the information published by TVNotas.