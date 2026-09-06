Netflix Heats Up September: 7 New Releases This Week, With a Surprise in Store
Posted on09/06/26 at 10:07
- This week’s Netflix releases
- Gracias, equipo arrives on Thursday
- The platform bets on suspense
Netflix enters the second week of September with a mix of comedy, suspense, and international action, aiming to keep its subscribers glued to the screen.
Among the Netflix releases from September 7 to 13, Gracias, equipo stands out, a Spanish comedy that turns an apparently innocent work activity into a battle to keep one’s job.
But it won’t be the only strong bet: Fauda returns on September 8 with its highly anticipated fifth season, after several years without new episodes available globally on the platform.
The calendar also makes room for thrillers, animation, and international productions, offering alternatives for those looking for something different from major American titles.
Gracias, equipo turns toxic work into black comedy
Gracias, equipo arrives on September 11 and brings together Alexandra Jiménez, Maribel Verdú, Pedro Casablanc, and Raúl Tejón under the direction of Diego Núñez Irigoyen.
The story revolves around Tío Mochales, a cheese company going through difficulties, which organizes a «team building» event with its employees while trying to project that everything is fine.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: Netflix revives the fall of «El Chapo» Guzmán, but changes a key piece of his capture
Mass layoffs loom, turning the corporate gathering from a motivational event into a competition for job security.
Created by Adolfo Valor and Cristóbal Garrido, the film uses black comedy to explore familiar office tensions: uncertainty, corporate appearances, and rivalry among colleagues.
Fauda returns to Netflix after a long wait.
For those who prefer action, the fifth season of Fauda will be available globally from September 8, with Lior Raz once again playing Doron Kavillio.
The new season picks up two years after October 7 and shifts part of the action to Marseille, where a revenge mission sparks a dangerous undercover operation.
Also premiering September 8, DANG! is an animated comedy about three adult siblings whose lives unravel when Ruthie returns and destroys the perfect life she built.
On September 10, El club gastronómico arrives. The Dutch thriller follows a woman who joins an exclusive social circle, where a deadly fire begins to expose the secrets behind its luxurious lifestyle.
What to watch on Netflix from September 7 to 13
The week also includes La timonel and Chumbak, scheduled for September 10, expanding a programming marked by international stories and very different genres.
In movies, on September 9, ¿Por qué me casé otra vez? arrives, by Tyler Perry, which brings together several couples around a family celebration that promises to put their relationships under pressure again.
For September 11, Gracias, equipo appears as one of the most striking Spanish novelties, especially due to its cast and its use of humor to explore the tensions of a work environment threatened by layoffs.
Thus, between the return of Fauda, Spanish corporate satire, and new international thrillers, Netflix bets on a week without a single dominant genre and with options for different types of viewers, noted Sensacine and Hobby Consolas.
NOTE: Netflix warns that the availability of its catalog may vary by country.