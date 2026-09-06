Netflix Heats Up September: 7 New Releases This Week, With a Surprise in Store

This week’s Netflix releases

Gracias, equipo arrives on Thursday

The platform bets on suspense

Netflix enters the second week of September with a mix of comedy, suspense, and international action, aiming to keep its subscribers glued to the screen.

Among the Netflix releases from September 7 to 13, Gracias, equipo stands out, a Spanish comedy that turns an apparently innocent work activity into a battle to keep one’s job.

But it won’t be the only strong bet: Fauda returns on September 8 with its highly anticipated fifth season, after several years without new episodes available globally on the platform.

The calendar also makes room for thrillers, animation, and international productions, offering alternatives for those looking for something different from major American titles.

Gracias, equipo turns toxic work into black comedy

Gracias, equipo arrives on September 11 and brings together Alexandra Jiménez, Maribel Verdú, Pedro Casablanc, and Raúl Tejón under the direction of Diego Núñez Irigoyen.

The story revolves around Tío Mochales, a cheese company going through difficulties, which organizes a «team building» event with its employees while trying to project that everything is fine.