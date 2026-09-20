Netflix Adds 11 New Releases to Watch This Week

Oppenheimer arrives on the 21st

11 new releases on Netflix

Mystery dominates new releases

Netflix is preparing one of its most varied weeks in September with 11 releases between series and movies, including Spanish productions, anime, suspense, and major Hollywood titles.

Between September 21 and 27, subscribers will find new releases almost every day, with Oppenheimer among the most recognizable.

The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, winner of seven Oscars in 2024, lands in the catalog on September 21 to kick off the week.

But it won’t be alone: the calendar also incorporates new crime stories, psychological dramas, and international productions that expand options for the weekend.

Oppenheimer Kicks Off Netflix Releases This Week

The calendar begins on September 21 with Oppenheimer, the historical drama starring Cillian Murphy as the scientist who led the Manhattan Project.

On September 22, it’s the turn of academia Minerva, while on the 23rd, Habeas corpus and Shaque: No confíes en nadie will arrive.