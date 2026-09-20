Netflix Adds 11 New Releases to Watch This Week
Posted on09/20/26 at 15:03
- Oppenheimer arrives on the 21st
- 11 new releases on Netflix
- Mystery dominates new releases
Netflix is preparing one of its most varied weeks in September with 11 releases between series and movies, including Spanish productions, anime, suspense, and major Hollywood titles.
Between September 21 and 27, subscribers will find new releases almost every day, with Oppenheimer among the most recognizable.
The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, winner of seven Oscars in 2024, lands in the catalog on September 21 to kick off the week.
But it won’t be alone: the calendar also incorporates new crime stories, psychological dramas, and international productions that expand options for the weekend.
Oppenheimer Kicks Off Netflix Releases This Week
The calendar begins on September 21 with Oppenheimer, the historical drama starring Cillian Murphy as the scientist who led the Manhattan Project.
On September 22, it’s the turn of academia Minerva, while on the 23rd, Habeas corpus and Shaque: No confíes en nadie will arrive.
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On the same day, September 23, the movie Al otro barrio will be added, expanding the cinematic offerings available during the second half of the week.
For September 24, Netflix has scheduled Un mundo diferente and Mis muertos tristes, a story where family bonds intersect with the dead.
The Final Problem Bets on Mystery and Suspects
One of the strong releases will arrive on September 25 with The Final Problem, an adaptation of a novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte starring José Coronado and Martiño Rivas.
The story places thirteen guests inside an isolated hotel off the coast of Mallorca, where a mysterious death turns everyone into suspects.
Basil, a former actor known for playing Sherlock Holmes, becomes involved in the investigation when doubts arise about an alleged suicide.
That day will also bring new episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, reinforcing a particularly loaded day within Netflix’s calendar this November.
Raising the Stakes Before the Weekend
Also on September 25, Unabomber will premiere, a thriller that reconstructs different moments related to Ted Kaczynski and the extensive investigation to locate him.
Jacob Tremblay plays the young Kaczynski, while Russell Crowe and Annabelle Wallis star in a story that explores episodes leading up to his attacks.
Shailene Woodley leads another narrative line as an FBI agent involved in the search, connecting the criminal investigation to the perpetrator’s Fantasmas, which will arrive on September 26, closing out a week in which Netflix bets on recognizable names and very different genres to renew its catalog.
Sources: Sensacine