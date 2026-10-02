Manuel Masalva Reveals Toe Amputation After Severe Infection: “I Saw My Feet Almost Black”
Posted on10/01/26 at 21:00
- Manuel Masalva underwent toe amputation
- A bacteria severely affected his circulation.
- He now uses prosthetics to walk again.
Manuel Masalva lost his toes. Manuel Masalva revealed one of the most difficult consequences he has faced after a severe bacterial infection put his life at risk: doctors had to amputate his toes after he developed necrosis or gangrene.
Through Instagram, the actor shared details about his health and the recovery process he is currently undergoing. According to Mezcalent, Masalva explained that he has been using prosthetics for a couple of months to walk and gradually regain his mobility.
Manuel Masalva Toe Amputation: Reveals the Procedure He Underwent
“The bacteria was in many organs and mainly in my blood, which greatly affected my circulation,” the actor explained in a video posted on social media.
Masalva recalled the shock of waking from the coma and beginning to see the consequences the infection had left on his body.
“When I woke up from the coma, I saw my feet almost black, like burned, I had necrosis or gangrene,” he recounted.
The actor said doctors told him the amputation was necessary. “The doctors told me that I had to amputate my toes and I accepted it,” he said.
Manuel Masalva Lost Toes: Prosthetics Help Him Regain Mobility
The process did not end with surgery. Masalva has had to work to recover his ability to walk and adapt to the physical consequences left by the illness.
“I have been using prosthetics for a couple of months to walk and recover my mobility, which has given me back a lot of life,” the actor said, according to Mezcalent.
Infobae reported that Masalva remained in a coma for more than 100 days and lost 28 kilograms during the health crisis. He then faced a prolonged rehabilitation process.
What Happened to Manuel Masalva?
💪❤️ Young actor Manuel Masalva revealed that, after being hospitalized for 105 days and being in a coma due to a bacterial infection, he underwent the amputation of two toes due to circulation problems. 🏥
A year after that complicated experience,… pic.twitter.com/nfBtdCb3jc
— Raul Gutierrez🇲🇽 (@Raulgutierrez) October 1, 2026
According to the sources provided, the emergency began during an international trip. Mezcalent indicates that Masalva contracted a bacteria during a trip to Dubai, while Infobae reports that he was hospitalized in an emergency in that city after contracting a bacteria in the Philippines.
The actor himself explained that the infection reached several organs and entered his bloodstream, causing severe circulation problems that later resulted in necrosis or gangrene in his feet.
Masalva also shared a message about how he faced the process. “I want to tell you that there is nothing or no one, only God, that can limit us, that can make us feel less,” he said, according to Infobae.
Colleagues React to His Testimony
🔹 MANUEL MASALVA REVEALS THAT PART OF HIS FEET WAS AMPUTATED AFTER FIGHTING A BACTERIA
🦠 The actor said the infection affected his circulation and caused gangrene in his feet while he was hospitalized.
🦿 After months of recovery, Masalva assured that he… pic.twitter.com/TPFBd4AVYU
— Grupo Fórmula (@Radio_Formula) October 1, 2026
The revelation prompted numerous messages of support. Mezcalent reported that the post received positive responses from both followers and members of the artistic community.
Among those who reacted were actors Fernanda Castillo and Emmanuel Palomares, who joined the expressions of support after learning details of his recovery. Manuel Masalva is internationally known for playing Ramón Arellano Félix in Narcos: Mexico. He also appeared in productions including La Guzmán, El secreto de la familia Greco, Mi corazón es tuyo, and La rosa de Guadalupe, according to Infobae.
Now, after surviving the severe infection and beginning to use prosthetics, the actor remains focused on rehabilitation and regaining his mobility.
Sources: Mezcalent and Infobae.