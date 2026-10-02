Manuel Masalva Reveals Toe Amputation After Severe Infection: “I Saw My Feet Almost Black”

Manuel Masalva underwent toe amputation

A bacteria severely affected his circulation.

He now uses prosthetics to walk again.

Manuel Masalva lost his toes. Manuel Masalva revealed one of the most difficult consequences he has faced after a severe bacterial infection put his life at risk: doctors had to amputate his toes after he developed necrosis or gangrene.

Through Instagram, the actor shared details about his health and the recovery process he is currently undergoing. According to Mezcalent, Masalva explained that he has been using prosthetics for a couple of months to walk and gradually regain his mobility.

Manuel Masalva Toe Amputation: Reveals the Procedure He Underwent

“The bacteria was in many organs and mainly in my blood, which greatly affected my circulation,” the actor explained in a video posted on social media.

Masalva recalled the shock of waking from the coma and beginning to see the consequences the infection had left on his body.

“When I woke up from the coma, I saw my feet almost black, like burned, I had necrosis or gangrene,” he recounted.

The actor said doctors told him the amputation was necessary. “The doctors told me that I had to amputate my toes and I accepted it,” he said.