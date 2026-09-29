Lourdes Stephen’s Husband Allegedly Messaged Another Woman: “You’re Exactly My Type”

Michael Puchades allegedly contacted another woman

Wrote: “You’re exactly my type”

The couple has already faced another crisis.

Amid the intense marital controversy between Lourdes Stephen and Michael Puchades, new information has surfaced that puts the lawyer back in the spotlight. Las Top News, a site run by journalist Mandy Fridmann, published messages that Puchades, the TV host’s husband, allegedly left on a dating-related Threads account.

The revelation is noteworthy because it comes after Puchades used his own social media to make strong accusations against Stephen, describing her as a “promiscuous social media diva who provokes men”.

Lourdes Stephen’s Husband Michael Puchades Allegedly Wrote: “You’re Exactly My Type”

#EntretenimientoLD | Lourdes Stephen’s husband calls her “promiscuous social media diva, who provokes men” 🔗https://t.co/fWjTe8sPtg#ListínDiario pic.twitter.com/Jz5PY8JSdc — LISTÍN DIARIO (@ListinDiario) September 22, 2026

According to Las Top News, the messages were found on a Threads profile where women interact with other users with the possibility of later arranging virtual or in-person meetings.

In that space, Puchades allegedly responded publicly to user “titi42961” with a direct message: “You’re exactly my type. Hello”, accompanied by a red rose emoji.

The outlet notes that the lawyer’s Threads account remains public, unlike his Instagram account. This allows users to view his interactions, comments, and reactions without having to follow him.

The information was later picked up by People en Español. As of the information provided, Puchades had not offered an explanation for that interaction.