Lourdes Stephen’s Husband Allegedly Messaged Another Woman: “You’re Exactly My Type”
Posted on09/29/26 at 14:49
- Michael Puchades allegedly contacted another woman
- Wrote: “You’re exactly my type”
- The couple has already faced another crisis.
Amid the intense marital controversy between Lourdes Stephen and Michael Puchades, new information has surfaced that puts the lawyer back in the spotlight. Las Top News, a site run by journalist Mandy Fridmann, published messages that Puchades, the TV host’s husband, allegedly left on a dating-related Threads account.
The revelation is noteworthy because it comes after Puchades used his own social media to make strong accusations against Stephen, describing her as a “promiscuous social media diva who provokes men”.
Lourdes Stephen’s Husband Michael Puchades Allegedly Wrote: “You’re Exactly My Type”
#EntretenimientoLD | Lourdes Stephen’s husband calls her “promiscuous social media diva, who provokes men”
🔗https://t.co/fWjTe8sPtg#ListínDiario pic.twitter.com/Jz5PY8JSdc
— LISTÍN DIARIO (@ListinDiario) September 22, 2026
According to Las Top News, the messages were found on a Threads profile where women interact with other users with the possibility of later arranging virtual or in-person meetings.
In that space, Puchades allegedly responded publicly to user “titi42961” with a direct message: “You’re exactly my type. Hello”, accompanied by a red rose emoji.
The outlet notes that the lawyer’s Threads account remains public, unlike his Instagram account. This allows users to view his interactions, comments, and reactions without having to follow him.
The information was later picked up by People en Español. As of the information provided, Puchades had not offered an explanation for that interaction.
The Controversy Began With Accusations Against Lourdes Stephen
The marital conflict became public days earlier, when Puchades posted an extensive message questioning the content his wife shares on social media.
The lawyer claimed that being married and raising a child with a woman who, in his words, “provokes men (and perhaps some women) with constant sensual posts” was “a very heavy cross to bear”.
Puchades also accused Lourdes Stephen of ignoring his requests to change that behavior and said she had given him “the cold shoulder for months”.
He even used religious references when asking: “Forgive her, Lord, and please give me strength, wisdom, and patience, especially for my son”.
The Marriage Had Already Been on the Brink of Divorce
Lourdes Stephen’s husband posted a message on his social media that should never have been made public to the whole world, completely out of place. I know Lourdes, I worked with her for many years at Univisión #LourdesStephen #Esposo #Mensaje #Instagram pic.twitter.com/mjIYUMZnKe
— Pablo Padula (@pablopadulax) September 23, 2026
The current crisis would not be the first the marriage has faced. A Primera Hora report, based on information from Listín Diario/GDA and People en Español, indicates that Puchades filed a petition to dissolve their marriage on May 8, 2013, shortly before they celebrated their fifth anniversary.
The Miami-Dade court documents cited by those outlets listed “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason. Stephen later responded that they were both “in the process of reconciliation”.
Stephen and Puchades married in 2008 and announced the birth of their son, Michael Víctor, in May 2016. As of the information provided, neither has officially announced a separation.
The appearance of these messages attributed to Puchades now adds a new element to a marital controversy that has unfolded publicly on social media in recent days.