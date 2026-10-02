Singer Andy Torres received seven gunshot wounds

His emcee was also injured

Police are investigating the motive for the killing

Singer Andy Torres was killed. Peruvian singer Cristian Anderson Torres Zamora, known professionally as Andy Torres, was murdered at the age of 30 while performing at a party in Huaycán, in Peru’s Ate district.

According to reports by Perú21 and La República, the attack occurred on the night of Thursday, October 1. The artist had been hired to perform at a celebration when he was shot during the show.

Singer Andy Torres Killed During Performance

#Internacionales | 🇵🇪 Last night, the murder of a cumbia singer in Peru with a firearm was reported. 🚨 It was Andy Torres, who was the target of the attack during a performance at a party in Ate. pic.twitter.com/gqum1tUIc9 — #ÚltimaHora (@ultimahsv) October 2, 2026

According to Perú21, Torres had been hired to perform for approximately two hours and had been onstage for about an hour when the attack occurred.

Published reports indicate that two people among the attendees pulled out guns and fired at the singer up to seven times. Andy Torres died at the scene from his injuries.

During the attack, Edison Daniel Peseros Gago, a member of the artist’s team and described in other reports as his emcee, was also injured. La República reported that he suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand and was taken to Hospital de Huaycán.