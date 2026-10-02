Singer Andy Torres Killed During Performance; His Emcee Also Injured
Posted on 10/02/26 at 19:00
- Singer Andy Torres received seven gunshot wounds
- His emcee was also injured
- Police are investigating the motive for the killing
Singer Andy Torres was killed. Peruvian singer Cristian Anderson Torres Zamora, known professionally as Andy Torres, was murdered at the age of 30 while performing at a party in Huaycán, in Peru’s Ate district.
According to reports by Perú21 and La República, the attack occurred on the night of Thursday, October 1. The artist had been hired to perform at a celebration when he was shot during the show.
Singer Andy Torres Killed During Performance
#Internacionales | 🇵🇪 Last night, the murder of a cumbia singer in Peru with a firearm was reported. 🚨
It was Andy Torres, who was the target of the attack during a performance at a party in Ate. pic.twitter.com/gqum1tUIc9
— #ÚltimaHora (@ultimahsv) October 2, 2026
According to Perú21, Torres had been hired to perform for approximately two hours and had been onstage for about an hour when the attack occurred.
Published reports indicate that two people among the attendees pulled out guns and fired at the singer up to seven times. Andy Torres died at the scene from his injuries.
During the attack, Edison Daniel Peseros Gago, a member of the artist’s team and described in other reports as his emcee, was also injured. La República reported that he suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand and was taken to Hospital de Huaycán.
Cameras Captured a Suspect Fleeing
The killings continue, and now with the complicity of López Chau (Ahora Nación) and Belmont (Obras). In the middle of a performance, popular cumbia singer Andy Torres is assassinated with 7 bullets, while his host is injured, in Huaycan #Ate. The PNP is busy with its own crimes pic.twitter.com/InyloSpRVI
— Mireya CH (@mirecarhuas) October 2, 2026
After the shooting, Andy Torres’ attackers fled the scene. Surveillance cameras captured part of one suspect’s escape along Andrés Avelino Cáceres Avenue, according to Perú21.
The outlet reported that police later detained three people whose possible connection to the crime is under investigation. Authorities are also reviewing video footage and gathering testimony to determine how the attack unfolded.
La República reported that preliminary police information points to a possible contract killing or settling of scores, although it emphasized that the motive and circumstances remain under investigation.
Andy Torres Left the Police to Pursue Music
⚠️ Hitmen burst into a party and assassinate a cumbia singer in Huaycán.
Cristian Anderson Torres Zamora, known as Andy Torres, received seven gunshot wounds during a performance in Ate. His host was also injured while trying to protect him.https://t.co/mJJHRgHCz1
— Perú21 (@peru21noticias) October 2, 2026
Before pursuing his artistic career, Andy Torres was linked to the Peruvian National Police. Perú21 reported that until about a year and a half ago, he served as a third-grade noncommissioned officer and criminalistics expert.
He later requested his discharge to dedicate himself exclusively to music. At the time of his death, he was experiencing a period of professional growth, according to one of his brothers, who spoke to Latina Noticias.
“In recent days, I’ve seen him a bit down,” his brother said, suggesting that envy might have been behind what happened, although this remains only a family hypothesis and not a police conclusion.
“My brother was at a moment when he was growing in music, and it was going very well for him,” he added, calling on authorities to thoroughly investigate the killing.
Police Seek to Clarify the Crime
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The Peruvian National Police is keeping the investigation open to identify those responsible, establish a motive, and determine whether other people participated in planning or carrying out the attack.
So far, theories involving a possible rivalry, contract killing, or settling of scores have not been confirmed as the definitive motive. The police investigation will determine what led to the attack on Andy Torres.