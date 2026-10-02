Rosalía to Receive Billboard Hall of Fame Award at 2026 Ceremony

Rosalía will be a central figure at the 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards: the Spanish artist will receive the Billboard Hall of Fame Award during the ceremony to be held on October 22 in Miami.

Telemundo announced this Thursday that Rosalía will attend the event to receive the recognition, which distinguishes artists whose career has achieved international projection and has crossed genres and musical borders.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live from the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Thursday, October 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT on Telemundo and Peacock. The blue carpet coverage will begin one hour earlier, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

A New Recognition After LUX

The announcement comes after a period of strong commercial performance for Rosalía. According to Telemundo, her album LUX, released in 2025, debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 200 and achieved five number 1 debuts on Billboard charts: Top Latin Albums, Top Latin Pop Albums, Classical Albums, Classical Crossover, and World Albums.

The network also noted that the singer recently completed 57 sold-out dates on her LUX tour.

Prior to that project, Motomami had taken Rosalía to the Billboard 200 for the first time and led the Top Latin Pop Albums chart for 25 weeks between 2022 and 2023, according to the data included in the announcement.

When are the 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards?

The awards will be held on Thursday, October 22 in Miami. In addition to Telemundo and Peacock, the ceremony will be available on Universo and the Telemundo app, while Telemundo Internacional will broadcast the ceremony to various markets in Latin America and the Caribbean.