Imelda Tuñón Responds to New Complaint, Says Maribel Guardia May Not See Grandson Again
Posted on10/01/26 at 23:00
- Imelda Tuñón responds to the new complaint
- Marcelia points her out and she responds
- Maribel could be distanced from her grandson.
Imelda Tuñón responded to the new complaint filed by Maribel Guardia and claimed that the legal action could have consequences for the actress’s relationship with her grandson, José Julián, son of the late Julián Figueroa.
In an interview with the program En Shock, reported by Agencia México and ABC Noticias, Tuñón blamed lawyer Alonso Beceiro for closing off the possibility of a rapprochement between grandmother and grandson. “He has just dictated the sentence that Maribel will never see her grandson again,” she stated.
Why Did Maribel Guardia File a Complaint Against Imelda Tuñón?
The controversy arose after Imelda revealed on the podcast Mesa Cero that she had lied about her symptoms to a psychiatrist to obtain controlled medications that she later gave to Julián.
“I lied to the psychiatrist all the time”, Imelda acknowledged, according to Milenio. “Julián had many problems sleeping and I would tell him the symptoms (…) and he would give me the pills, so Julián would take them”.
After those statements, Alonso Beceiro, Maribel Guardia’s lawyer, confirmed that a complaint of facts had been filed with the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office against Imelda “and whoever is responsible”.
According to Milenio, authorities are seeking to investigate possible crimes related to obtaining and supplying controlled medications, as well as determine whether there may be any responsibility connected to Julián’s death.
Marcelia Figueroa Calls Imelda “Guilty”
The controversy intensified when Marcelia Figueroa, Julián’s sister, reacted on Threads to reports that Imelda had left Mexico after learning about the complaint.
“Nothing screams ‘GUILTY’ like fleeing the country when you’re sued”, Marcelia wrote. Imelda Tuñón responded with an insult and questioned why her former sister-in-law had not investigated before making that statement.
Later, Imelda denied that she was fleeing. According to information gathered by Vive USA, she explained that a post about her trip to the United States did not reveal when the trip had taken place.
“I returned here, zero fear of that complaint”, she stated. She also maintained that she believes the proceeding could produce “a quite favorable setback” for her.
Imelda Talks About the Room Where Julián Died
The widow was also questioned about what happened in the room where Julián was found dead on April 9, 2023. Imelda said she was not the only person involved in cleaning the scene.
“I was not the only person who cleaned, right? So, I think that will also be investigated in the file”, she stated, according to Vive USA.
Imelda added that members of the family knew about the difficult situation Julián was going through. “We all told many lies in the family, the truth, to cover this up, to keep the family afloat, to keep us together”, she said.
She also said she was not responsible for the procedures related to the death certificate and attributed the decision to proceed with the cremation to Maribel Guardia.
Imelda Tuñón and Maribel Guardia: The Official Cause of Julián Figueroa’s Death
Julián Figueroa died at the age of 27. The reported cause of death in 2023 was acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.
The existence of the new complaint does not alter the reported cause of death or establish Imelda’s criminal liability. According to the sources provided, it will be up to authorities to determine whether the reported facts have any connection to the death.
Sources: Milenio, Agencia México/ABC Noticias, and Vive USA.
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