Imelda Tuñón Responds to New Complaint, Says Maribel Guardia May Not See Grandson Again

Imelda Tuñón responds to the new complaint

Marcelia points her out and she responds

Maribel could be distanced from her grandson.

Imelda Tuñón responded to the new complaint filed by Maribel Guardia and claimed that the legal action could have consequences for the actress’s relationship with her grandson, José Julián, son of the late Julián Figueroa.

In an interview with the program En Shock, reported by Agencia México and ABC Noticias, Tuñón blamed lawyer Alonso Beceiro for closing off the possibility of a rapprochement between grandmother and grandson. “He has just dictated the sentence that Maribel will never see her grandson again,” she stated.

Why Did Maribel Guardia File a Complaint Against Imelda Tuñón?

The controversy arose after Imelda revealed on the podcast Mesa Cero that she had lied about her symptoms to a psychiatrist to obtain controlled medications that she later gave to Julián.

“I lied to the psychiatrist all the time”, Imelda acknowledged, according to Milenio. “Julián had many problems sleeping and I would tell him the symptoms (…) and he would give me the pills, so Julián would take them”.

After those statements, Alonso Beceiro, Maribel Guardia’s lawyer, confirmed that a complaint of facts had been filed with the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office against Imelda “and whoever is responsible”.

According to Milenio, authorities are seeking to investigate possible crimes related to obtaining and supplying controlled medications, as well as determine whether there may be any responsibility connected to Julián’s death.