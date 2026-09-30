Emiliano Aguilar Hospitalized, Suspends Performances Amid Anxiety Episodes

Emiliano Aguilar is currently hospitalized

His team reported episodes of anxiety

His performances have been temporarily suspended.

Emiliano Aguilar has been hospitalized. Concern is growing over the health of Emiliano Aguilar, the eldest son of Pepe Aguilar, after his team confirmed that he remains hospitalized and will temporarily suspend his performances and public commitments.

According to information published by El Universal, Univision, and Eje Central, his representatives described his condition as «delicate» and revealed that he is experiencing episodes of anxiety. However, the specific medical reason for his hospitalization has not been disclosed so far.

What Is Known About Emiliano Aguilar’s Health?

⚖️ Emiliano Aguilar, very different from what we have seen in some of his videos on social media, where he usually appears aggressive, offending, and even launching «mom’s mentions», now accompanied by his new lawyer (Lic. Gerardo Rincón), who takes him to conciliate in the… pic.twitter.com/FgJVDLJzfW — Raul Gutierrez🇲🇽 (@raulgtzoficial) September 28, 2026

The statement released by the rapper’s team confirmed his hospitalization: «Artist Emiliano Aguilar will temporarily suspend his performances and public commitments, as he is currently hospitalized.»

The document, signed by his team and Patricia Reyes, added: «His health condition is delicate, and he is experiencing episodes of anxiety.» His representatives explained that the priority is for him to receive the necessary care and focus on his well-being and recovery.

For now, it has not been revealed how long he will remain hospitalized or when he may return to the stage. His team has not provided an additional diagnosis or details about the specific circumstances that led to his hospitalization.