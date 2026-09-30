Emiliano Aguilar Hospitalized, Suspends Performances Amid Anxiety Episodes
Posted on09/30/26 at 06:00
- Emiliano Aguilar is currently hospitalized
- His team reported episodes of anxiety
- His performances have been temporarily suspended.
Emiliano Aguilar has been hospitalized. Concern is growing over the health of Emiliano Aguilar, the eldest son of Pepe Aguilar, after his team confirmed that he remains hospitalized and will temporarily suspend his performances and public commitments.
According to information published by El Universal, Univision, and Eje Central, his representatives described his condition as «delicate» and revealed that he is experiencing episodes of anxiety. However, the specific medical reason for his hospitalization has not been disclosed so far.
What Is Known About Emiliano Aguilar’s Health?
⚖️ Emiliano Aguilar, very different from what we have seen in some of his videos on social media, where he usually appears aggressive, offending, and even launching «mom’s mentions», now accompanied by his new lawyer (Lic. Gerardo Rincón), who takes him to conciliate in the… pic.twitter.com/FgJVDLJzfW
— Raul Gutierrez🇲🇽 (@raulgtzoficial) September 28, 2026
The statement released by the rapper’s team confirmed his hospitalization: «Artist Emiliano Aguilar will temporarily suspend his performances and public commitments, as he is currently hospitalized.»
The document, signed by his team and Patricia Reyes, added: «His health condition is delicate, and he is experiencing episodes of anxiety.» His representatives explained that the priority is for him to receive the necessary care and focus on his well-being and recovery.
For now, it has not been revealed how long he will remain hospitalized or when he may return to the stage. His team has not provided an additional diagnosis or details about the specific circumstances that led to his hospitalization.
The Singer Puts His Career on Hold
The singer’s representatives asked the public, media, promoters, and organizers for understanding and respect while he goes through this period.
«Any updates on his upcoming activities will be announced in due course through his official channels,» the statement says. His professional commitments will therefore remain suspended until further notice.
Eje Central also reported that Emiliano’s official Instagram account disappeared from the platform. However, so far, his representatives have not provided any explanation directly linking this to his hospitalization.
Emiliano Aguilar’s Hospitalization Comes After the Controversy With Gala Montes
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The news comes after several weeks of media attention surrounding the public exchanges between Emiliano and Gala Montes over the romantic relationship they had.
Emiliano had publicly asked for an end to the speculation: «She’s very into her thing, I’m into mine. We’re not together, we’re not a couple.» Gala later spoke about what happened and made strong allegations against him.
Days later, the actress changed her tone and publicly apologized. «I’m very sorry for what I said, I was very angry, I regret it a lot. Emiliano, forgive me,» she said upon arriving in Mexico City.
Who Is Emiliano Aguilar?
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Emiliano, 33, is the eldest son of Pepe Aguilar and Carmen Treviño, and the half-brother of Ángela, Leonardo, and Aneliz Aguilar.
Unlike other members of the dynasty, he has developed his artistic career mainly in rap and urban music, seeking to build a musical identity independent of the regional Mexican style associated with his family.
For now, the official information remains limited to the statement from his representatives: Emiliano is still under medical care, and his activities are on hold while he focuses on his recovery.