Emma Coronel and Roberto Tapia Spark Romance Rumors After Dancing Closely in Los Angeles

Emma Coronel danced alongside Roberto Tapia

The videos sparked speculation on social media

There is no confirmation of a romance between the two.

Emma Coronel, the wife of Joaquín «El Chapo» Guzmán, has once again drawn attention on social media after being spotted dancing closely with regional Mexican singer Roberto Tapia during a private party in Los Angeles, California.

The images were shared on social media on September 26, 2026, and quickly fueled speculation about the closeness between the two. However, the videos do not confirm that Coronel and Tapia are romantically involved.

The celebration was organized by content creator Víctor Ordóñez, known as «Lonche de Huevito«, to celebrate the purchase of a luxury sports car. The gathering brought together content creators and figures from the regional Mexican music scene.

Emma Coronel and Roberto Tapia: The Videos That Caught Attention

The viral video I’m telling you about, Emma Coronel, the wife of Joaquín «El Chapo» Guzmán, was spotted dancing very close to Roberto Tapia, a regional Mexican singer and famous for his narcocorrido «El Niño de la Tuna», dedicated to Guzmán Loera.#Alguienlotienequedecir… pic.twitter.com/cdDpHSu43P — José Luis Morales (@JLMNoticias) September 28, 2026

During the party, Roberto Tapia performed some of his songs, including «El Sinaloense» and «El Niño de la Tuna», a song the singer composed and performed in 2009 that is connected to the story of Joaquín Guzmán Loera.

In one of the videos shared by the organizer himself, Emma Coronel appears singing alongside Tapia and socializing with other guests. At another point, the two can be seen dancing very close together.

Entertainment journalist Nelssie Carrillo also shared images from the gathering and said the pair appeared «very affectionate, dancing and enjoying the party». The post further fueled speculation among social media users.