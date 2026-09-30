Emma Coronel and Roberto Tapia Spark Romance Rumors After Dancing Closely in Los Angeles
Posted on09/29/26 at 21:30
- Emma Coronel danced alongside Roberto Tapia
- The videos sparked speculation on social media
- There is no confirmation of a romance between the two.
Emma Coronel, the wife of Joaquín «El Chapo» Guzmán, has once again drawn attention on social media after being spotted dancing closely with regional Mexican singer Roberto Tapia during a private party in Los Angeles, California.
The images were shared on social media on September 26, 2026, and quickly fueled speculation about the closeness between the two. However, the videos do not confirm that Coronel and Tapia are romantically involved.
The celebration was organized by content creator Víctor Ordóñez, known as «Lonche de Huevito«, to celebrate the purchase of a luxury sports car. The gathering brought together content creators and figures from the regional Mexican music scene.
Emma Coronel and Roberto Tapia: The Videos That Caught Attention
The viral video I’m telling you about,
Emma Coronel, the wife of Joaquín «El Chapo» Guzmán, was spotted dancing very close to Roberto Tapia, a regional Mexican singer and famous for his narcocorrido «El Niño de la Tuna», dedicated to Guzmán Loera.#Alguienlotienequedecir… pic.twitter.com/cdDpHSu43P
— José Luis Morales (@JLMNoticias) September 28, 2026
During the party, Roberto Tapia performed some of his songs, including «El Sinaloense» and «El Niño de la Tuna», a song the singer composed and performed in 2009 that is connected to the story of Joaquín Guzmán Loera.
In one of the videos shared by the organizer himself, Emma Coronel appears singing alongside Tapia and socializing with other guests. At another point, the two can be seen dancing very close together.
Entertainment journalist Nelssie Carrillo also shared images from the gathering and said the pair appeared «very affectionate, dancing and enjoying the party». The post further fueled speculation among social media users.
Is There a Relationship Between Emma Coronel and Roberto Tapia?
Emma Coronel appeared in Los Angeles, at the party of streamer «Lonche de Huevito».
There, she sang «El Niño de la Tuna», the song dedicated to Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán#Alguienlotienequedecir #JLMNoticias #Aguascalientes pic.twitter.com/DN7BSVMuDP
— José Luis Morales (@JLMNoticias) September 27, 2026
So far, there is no confirmation of a romance between Emma Coronel and Roberto Tapia. According to the information published by the sources provided, the two have known each other for several years and have crossed paths before.
Their closeness during the party was the main reason speculation about a possible relationship emerged. However, the images only show them socializing and dancing, so they are not enough on their own to establish that a romantic relationship exists.
Emma Coronel and Roberto Tapia: Roberto Tapia’s Connection to «El Chapo»
The wife of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, Emma Coronel, attended the party of streamer «@LoncheDeHuevito» yesterday, in Los Angeles, California, United States.
At one point in the night, she sang the song «El Niño de la Tuna», dedicated to «El Chapo» Guzmán. pic.twitter.com/2G2zdVyYrD
— PERIÓDICO SupreMo (@Diario_Supremo) September 27, 2026
Roberto Tapia has performed several corridos connected to Joaquín Guzmán Loera. Among them are «El Niño de la Tuna», «La cosecha del Chapo» and «El señor Guzmán».
«El Niño de la Tuna» refers to La Tuna, a community linked to «El Chapo’s» origins, and recounts different episodes from his life. The song also mentions members of his family and figures connected to his story.
Who is Roberto Tapia?
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Roberto Carlos Aguirre Tapia was born in San Diego, California, and grew up in Culiacán, Sinaloa. According to information published by his representatives, he showed an interest in music from an early age and learned to play instruments including the clarinet, guitar, and tambora.
His professional career began taking shape in the early 2000s. In addition to his career in regional Mexican music, Tapia served as a coach on Telemundo’s «La Voz Kids» alongside Paulina Rubio and Prince Royce.
The singer also spent a period away from the stage because of personal problems that, according to his public statements, were related to severe depression. He later resumed his musical career and continued releasing music and performing.
Emma Coronel Draws Attention on Social Media Again
Emma Coronel’s appearance at the celebration adds to her recent public activities and the attention her presence on social media has generated.
In addition to Roberto Tapia, other performers and figures connected to regional Mexican music and the digital world were also at the party. For now, the videos continue to circulate as speculation about Coronel and Tapia persists, without any public confirmation of a romance.
Sources: Information provided by Infobae, El Financiero, El Informador, and SUN.