Cazzu and Ignacio Colombara Go Public With Their Romance in Buenos Aires (PHOTOS)

The photographs show the singer and Colombara walking hand in hand and hugging during the event. Univision also reported that some images show the dancer holding «La Jefa» by the waist.

According to People en Español and Univision , the couple attended the show Animal, directed by and starring Maty Napp, Cazzu’s choreographer. The outing took place at the Dumont 4040 theater, and the images were released by Mezcal Entertainment.

Cazzu and her boyfriend. Cazzu and Ignacio Colombara gave one of the clearest public displays of their relationship. The Argentine singer and the dancer were photographed together during a night out at the theater in Buenos Aires, where they walked hand in hand and showed affection in front of the cameras.

Rumors about a relationship between Cazzu, 32, and Ignacio Colombara, 26, began gaining momentum at the beginning of 2026. He is part of the dance troupe for Cazzu’s Latinaje tour, so they have shared the stage and numerous professional commitments.

One of the first public hints came on May 19, during a concert in Querétaro, Mexico. While introducing the members of her team, Cazzu pointed directly to Colombara and made a remark that quickly sparked speculation: “Este es mío”.

According to Univision, Colombara was later approached by the press. Although he did not confirm the romance at the time, he also did not deny it and said he preferred to stay away from the media.

Cazzu herself gave another, more conclusive hint in August. During an interview with Cenital, she casually mentioned a book that belonged to «my boyfriend’s grandmother,» thus confirming that she had a partner again, although she did not mention Colombara’s name at the time.

The outing comes more than two years after Cazzu and Christian Nodal, Inti’s father, separated. For much of that time, the Argentine singer kept the details of her love life private.

Now, there was no formal announcement or introduction. Cazzu simply appeared alongside Colombara at a public event, walking hand in hand and making no attempt to hide their closeness.

For People en Español, these images represent the clearest public confirmation of the romance. After months of rumors and small hints, Cazzu and Ignacio Colombara finally let the photos speak for themselves.

The new appearance also raised questions about Inti, the daughter Cazzu had with Christian Nodal. However, Univision notes that the girl does not appear in any of the released photos from the theater outing.