Don Francisco Returns to Univision: Inside the Show Reviving the Sábado Gigante Era

Don Francisco returns to Univision

There will be interviews and reunions

They will give away money and cars

Don Francisco returns to Univision, and the network is betting on one of its most recognizable faces to regain its connection with several generations of Hispanic viewers.

The Chilean host will lead Gigantes con Don Francisco, a new production that combines interviews, music, surprises, and memories of figures who marked Latin television.

Univision confirmed that the program will premiere in October, although it has not yet publicly announced the exact date or broadcast schedule.

The project represents a particularly symbolic return because it comes more than a decade after Sábado Gigante, the historic show, ended its broadcasts in 2015.

Don Francisco returns to Univision with a different format

Gigantes con Don Francisco does not intend to reproduce Sábado Gigante simply, but to recover part of its spirit through a series of specials focused on great Latin personalities.

Each episode will include conversations about the guests’ lives and careers, accompanied by a musical band and moments related to their careers.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Netflix revives the fall of «El Chapo» Guzmán, but changes a key piece of his capture

There will also be reunions with family, friends, and colleagues. Surprises will bring back stories the public followed during his decades on television.

Univision described the project as a format that combines «nostalgia with content designed for today’s audiences.» It will also maintain the host’s signature closeness with viewers.