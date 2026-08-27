Earthquake May Have Triggered Deadly Nepal-Tibet Flood as Hundreds Remain Missing
Posted on08/27/26 at 08:16
A chain of natural events is believed to have triggered the devastating flood that hit the border between Nepal and Tibet, China, on Wednesday, leaving hundreds of people missing.
The preliminary explanation points to a 4.4-magnitude earthquake, followed by a massive landslide that blocked the Bhote Koshi River and caused a sudden accumulation of water.
Nepal’s Foreign Minister, Shishir Khanal, reported to Parliament that the earthquake occurred at approximately 8:37 a.m. local time.
The USGS located the epicenter about 77 kilometers northwest of Kodari, at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers, as authorities investigate the exact sequence of the disaster.
What Caused the Flood in Nepal?
At least 98 people died due to a sudden flood that caused a river to overflow in the border area between Nepal and China.
Among the victims are foreign tourists. Chinese news agency Xinhua reports that, according to records from the… pic.twitter.com/4U4oTjKZl3
— Abejorro (@AbejorroMedia) August 26, 2026
- Why it matters: The disaster occurred quickly.
- The fact: The earthquake was magnitude 4.4.
- The process: Landslide may have blocked the river.
- What you can do: Follow local authorities’ alerts.
The official hypothesis maintains that the seismic movement destabilized the mountainous terrain and triggered a landslide capable of temporarily obstructing the Bhote Koshi River’s course.
The eventual release of the accumulated water would have generated the violent current that descended from the Tibetan area and entered Nepal during Wednesday morning.
The mass of water hit Timure, Rasuwagadhi, and Syabrubesi with special intensity, sweeping away structures and causing damage to roads, markets, settlements, and hydroelectric projects.
However, the definitive cause is still under investigation: later reports also mention an avalanche and possible processes related to glaciers as part of the analysis of the flood’s origin.
Hundreds Missing After Flood
The initial reports released during the emergency quickly became outdated due to the magnitude of the disaster and the difficulties in reaching the affected areas.
Nepal’s Police later raised the death toll to 157 in Nepalese territory, while China reported at least three fatalities in Tibet, according to balances known at the close of Wednesday.
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The Nepal Tourism Board had initially reported 384 travelers out of contact, including 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalis, although other official reports later raised the number of missing people.
Among those affected are foreign citizens who were traveling in this region of the Himalayas, while rescue teams continue to try to access isolated localities due to damage and terrain conditions.
Race Against Time in Rescue Efforts After Bhote Koshi Tragedy
Helicopters, police, military, and emergency teams were mobilized to locate survivors, although the water level, weather, and isolation of some communities complicated the operations.
The emergency also maintains attention on the Tibetan side of the border, from where the massive amount of water that eventually flowed through the Bhote Koshi corridor came.
Authorities continue to verify the lists of missing people and the nationalities of travelers, so both the victim toll and the number of people unaccounted for may continue to change.
The investigation will be key to determining whether the earthquake directly triggered the entire sequence or if other high-mountain phenomena contributed to turning the river blockage into a devastating flood.
Source: El Financiero