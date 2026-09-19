Catholic Church National Migration Week 2026: What to Know

The church focuses on child protection

The week begins on the 21st

Pope calls to protect minors

Migrant and refugee children will be the focus of the Catholic Church’s 2026 National Migration Week in the United States, held September 21–27.

The week will culminate on September 27 with the 112th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, dedicated this year to minors.

Pope Leo XIV chose the theme “Even one of these little ones,” highlighting children affected by migration and displacement. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will mark the week with prayer, support, and activities for migrants and refugees.

The Catholic Church focuses attention on migrant children.

The Church in the US will focus its National Migration Week on migrant children https://t.co/njbgZkyqSU pic.twitter.com/zGksdfGYTZ — News Vaticano 🇻🇦 (@news_vaticano) September 18, 2026

Why does it matter?

Minors face greater vulnerability.

Church calls to strengthen protection.

Families are at the center of the call.

León XIV maintains that minors constitute one of the most vulnerable groups within migration movements and warns about family separation, violence, exploitation, and trafficking.

The pontiff also notes that millions of children and adolescents leave their homes every year due to wars, poverty, violence, environmental disasters, and other crises.

His message calls for placing the best interest of the child at the center of institutional responses and protecting rights such as life, education, and comprehensive development.

It also proposes promoting family reunification and avoiding the trauma of separation, in addition to offering protection in transit and destination countries.