Catholic Church National Migration Week 2026: What to Know
Posted on09/19/26 at 14:00
- The church focuses on child protection
- The week begins on the 21st
- Pope calls to protect minors
Migrant and refugee children will be the focus of the Catholic Church’s 2026 National Migration Week in the United States, held September 21–27.
The week will culminate on September 27 with the 112th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, dedicated this year to minors.
Pope Leo XIV chose the theme “Even one of these little ones,” highlighting children affected by migration and displacement. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will mark the week with prayer, support, and activities for migrants and refugees.
The Catholic Church focuses attention on migrant children.
The Church in the US will focus its National Migration Week on migrant children https://t.co/njbgZkyqSU pic.twitter.com/zGksdfGYTZ
— News Vaticano 🇻🇦 (@news_vaticano) September 18, 2026
Why does it matter?
- Minors face greater vulnerability.
- Church calls to strengthen protection.
- Families are at the center of the call.
León XIV maintains that minors constitute one of the most vulnerable groups within migration movements and warns about family separation, violence, exploitation, and trafficking.
The pontiff also notes that millions of children and adolescents leave their homes every year due to wars, poverty, violence, environmental disasters, and other crises.
His message calls for placing the best interest of the child at the center of institutional responses and protecting rights such as life, education, and comprehensive development.
It also proposes promoting family reunification and avoiding the trauma of separation, in addition to offering protection in transit and destination countries.
US Bishops take the debate to communities
The fact: National Migration Week has been celebrated in the United States for over 45 years and seeks to reflect on the challenges migrants and refugees face.
This year, the focus on minors places issues such as protection, integration, and family unity within a particularly sensitive migration conversation for Hispanic communities.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: ICE breaks record for arrests, but deportations clash with courts and Republican criticism this week
The USCCB presents the week as an opportunity for Catholics to express solidarity through prayer, accompaniment, and advocacy for those going through migration processes.
The papal message broadens that objective by calling for religious communities to welcome a constant practice and promote the integration of refugee and migrant children.
What does the 2026 National Migration Week seek?
The process: The commemoration will begin on Monday, September 21, and conclude six days later with the World Day of Migrants and Refugees.
During that period, the focus will be on looking beyond statistics and recognizing the specific circumstances of each displaced minor, in line with León XIV’s approach.
The Pope calls for responses that include effective legal protection, family reunification, and integration opportunities, while demanding the prevention of isolation, rejection, and other situations that affect these minors.
What can be done: Catholic communities can participate in local activities, prayer, accompaniment, and support programs promoted during the week by parishes and organizations linked to migration.