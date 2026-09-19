DHS Defies María Elvira Salazar, Shutting Door on Deportation Relief

DHS to maintain deportations

Salazar questions migrant operations

50% without criminal records

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded harshly to María Elvira Salazar after the Republican congresswoman questioned Donald Trump’s migrant operations.

The agency ensured that ICE will continue to enforce immigration laws and ruled out an amnesty for undocumented immigrants, despite the public claim of the Florida legislator.

The confrontation opens a public division between the Trump Administration and a Republican congresswoman who represents a Miami district with a predominantly Hispanic population.

Why it matters: the clash occurs before the November 3 legislative elections, when Salazar will seek to retain her seat in the House of Representatives.

DHS Responds to Salazar and Defends ICE Deportations

🚨 Trump administration to maintain deportations «like it or not» to critical Republican congresswoman Department of Homeland Security says «there will be no amnesty» for illegal immigrants «like it or not» to Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar. https://t.co/fsDSvVKgIP — LA PRENSA Nicaragua (@laprensa) September 18, 2026

The DHS maintained that ICE agents are executing laws approved by Congress and made it clear that the deportation strategy will move forward.

The response came after Salazar posted a message directly to Trump, ensuring that some migrant control efforts had gone too far.

The fact: Salazar pointed out that around 50,000 people were detained in July and stated that approximately half had no criminal records.

The congresswoman also maintained that Hispanics who supported Trump in the 2024 presidential elections now feel «betrayed» by his immigration policy.