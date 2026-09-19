DHS Defies María Elvira Salazar, Shutting Door on Deportation Relief
Posted on09/19/26 at 08:30
- DHS to maintain deportations
- Salazar questions migrant operations
- 50% without criminal records
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded harshly to María Elvira Salazar after the Republican congresswoman questioned Donald Trump’s migrant operations.
The agency ensured that ICE will continue to enforce immigration laws and ruled out an amnesty for undocumented immigrants, despite the public claim of the Florida legislator.
The confrontation opens a public division between the Trump Administration and a Republican congresswoman who represents a Miami district with a predominantly Hispanic population.
Why it matters: the clash occurs before the November 3 legislative elections, when Salazar will seek to retain her seat in the House of Representatives.
DHS Responds to Salazar and Defends ICE Deportations
🚨 Trump administration to maintain deportations «like it or not» to critical Republican congresswoman
Department of Homeland Security says «there will be no amnesty» for illegal immigrants «like it or not» to Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar. https://t.co/fsDSvVKgIP
— LA PRENSA Nicaragua (@laprensa) September 18, 2026
The DHS maintained that ICE agents are executing laws approved by Congress and made it clear that the deportation strategy will move forward.
The response came after Salazar posted a message directly to Trump, ensuring that some migrant control efforts had gone too far.
The fact: Salazar pointed out that around 50,000 people were detained in July and stated that approximately half had no criminal records.
The congresswoman also maintained that Hispanics who supported Trump in the 2024 presidential elections now feel «betrayed» by his immigration policy.
The Immigration Clash Reaches a Key Miami District
NEW: DHS is responding to the video posted by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) in front of the White House in which she criticizes Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda as «going too far». Statement to @FoxNews:
“Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Mullin,…
— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 17, 2026
Salazar represents Florida’s 27th District, where around 74% of the population is Hispanic, a characteristic that puts immigration at the center of the local debate.
The process: the political disagreement does not change ICE policies by itself; any change would depend on administrative, judicial, or new congressional decisions.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: María Elvira Salazar confronts Trump over immigration: “Hispanics feel betrayed”
The DHS also defended the voluntary departure of immigrants without legal status and mentioned a $3,000 incentive as an alternative to staying irregularly in the United States.
Salazar, for her part, clarified that she was not requesting an amnesty, but rather different treatment for certain immigrants within the debate on migration reform.
What Does the DHS Message Mean for Immigrants?
The statement reinforces that the Trump Administration intends to maintain its deportation strategy despite criticism from within its own Republican ranks.
What they can do: those who have doubts about their immigration status can check official information and seek guidance from an immigration lawyer or accredited representative.
Each person’s immigration status and background can produce different scenarios; an ICE detention does not automatically mean that everyone will face the same procedure.
The Salazar-DHS clash thus turns immigration into a visible point of Republican disagreement as Florida and other states prepare for the November legislative elections.
Sources: Efe, Fox News.