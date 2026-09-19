ICE Sets Arrest Record as Deportation Efforts Face New Challenges

ICE increases arrests

Court limits deportations

Salazar questions operations

Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown is facing a paradox: ICE is arresting tens of thousands of people, but deporting them quickly is becoming more complex.

Current operations have also sparked an unexpected dispute within the Republican Party, after Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar publicly questioned their scope.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded that it will continue to enforce immigration laws and ruled out granting amnesty to undocumented immigrants.

As the federal court imposes new limits on deportations to third countries and arrests reach historic levels, criticism continues to rise.

ICE Breaks Arrest Record and Faces New Limits

Salazar stated that immigration control efforts had gone «too far» and directed her complaint directly to President Trump.

The Republican represents Florida’s 27th District, a Miami area with a large Latino population, and has supported key parts of the presidential agenda.

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According to Salazar, approximately half of those detained by ICE in July had no criminal record, a change that broadens the debate on the priorities of the operations.

Government data analyzed by the Deportation Data Project also show a strong growth in arrests and a greater presence of people without a criminal history among those detained.