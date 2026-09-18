American Hires Latinos, Then Calls ICE to Avoid Paying

Latino workers client allegedly refused payment

Workers dismantled the fence

ICE involvement remains unconfirmed

A payment dispute over a fence in Illinois went viral after Latino workers returned to dismantle the newly installed structure.

The case involves a crew from Diaz Fence Company, a Joliet-based company owned by César Diaz, who documented part of the confrontation on video.

Viral posts claim the homeowner called ICE to avoid paying; however, this version has not been independently confirmed.

Diaz himself suggested on social media that the client may have thought he could call ICE or assumed the workers were immigrants, but presented it as a possibility.

Why it matters: The episode shows how a labor dispute can quickly take on an immigration dimension when it spreads widely on social media.

Latino Workers Return to Dismantle Fence After Payment Dispute