American Hires Latinos, Then Calls ICE to Avoid Paying
Posted on09/18/26 at 09:04
- Latino workers client allegedly refused payment
- Workers dismantled the fence
- ICE involvement remains unconfirmed
A payment dispute over a fence in Illinois went viral after Latino workers returned to dismantle the newly installed structure.
The case involves a crew from Diaz Fence Company, a Joliet-based company owned by César Diaz, who documented part of the confrontation on video.
Viral posts claim the homeowner called ICE to avoid paying; however, this version has not been independently confirmed.
Diaz himself suggested on social media that the client may have thought he could call ICE or assumed the workers were immigrants, but presented it as a possibility.
- Why it matters: The episode shows how a labor dispute can quickly take on an immigration dimension when it spreads widely on social media.
Latino Workers Return to Dismantle Fence After Payment Dispute
In the US, a man hired several Latino workers to fence his yard and when they finished, he called ICE to try to get out of paying them. But they had all their paperwork in order, so they came back and dismantled the fence piece by piece in front of him. pic.twitter.com/CDZ43EVV4R
— ceciarmy (@ceciarmy) September 14, 2026
The images show several crew members using tools to dismantle, piece by piece, the wooden fence they had built around the property.
During the confrontation, the homeowner remains at the scene and argues with the workers as they recover materials used in the project.
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Diaz said the dispute began when the client refused to pay for the completed fence, a version reported by several Illinois publications covering the incident.
The contractor also alleged that the homeowner took a chainsaw when the crew returned, an accusation that likewise lacks independent official confirmation.
Did the Homeowner Really Call ICE on the Workers?
MAGA man refuses to pay Hispanic workers—after job building his fence is completed.
So they returned to his house and took it back—piece by piece.
«Maybe he thought he could call ICE on us or we’re immigrants,» he wrote.
«On top of that he stole my chainsaw when I came back…… pic.twitter.com/OfA2pynuX8
— LongTime🤓FirstTime👨💻 (@LongTimeHistory) September 13, 2026
Here, there is an important difference between the original video and some later posts: there is currently no public, independent evidence confirming ICE involvement.
Some versions claim that immigration agents detained and later released the workers, but media outlets that reviewed the case indicate that this assertion remains unverified.
The post attributed to Diaz refers to the possibility that the client thought he could call ICE, which is different from confirming that such a call actually occurred.
There are also no known public statements from the homeowner or official information about an investigation related to the incident.
Illinois Fence Dispute Becomes a Viral Phenomenon
The footage was amplified on X by the account @LongTimeHistory, which identified César Diaz as the owner of Diaz Fence Company, based in Joliet.
The post described the client as a man linked to MAGA, but this characterization primarily circulates on social media and has not been independently verified.
Beyond the political and immigration claims, the clearly visible element in the footage is striking: the crew returned and removed the fence following the payment dispute.
The episode accumulated millions of views and turned a dispute between a contractor and a client in Illinois into a national conversation about work, immigration, and social media.
Sources: El Heraldo de México, Univision.