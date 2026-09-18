Trump Withdraws ICE Director Nomination: What It Means for Immigrants

White House withdraws ICE director nomination

Senate confirmation process stalled

ICE remains without a confirmed director

The White House has withdrawn Lance Schroyer’s nomination to lead ICE, leaving the agency once again without a Senate-confirmed director, even as it remains a key part of Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

The decision comes as ICE intensifies its operations and faces questions about arrests, agent training, and the use of force during immigration enforcement.

Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper and adviser to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, was nominated by Trump in June to lead the agency.

However, his nomination remained stalled in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and never reached a confirmation hearing.

Why Did Lance Schroyer’s ICE Nomination Stall?

White House pulls former Oklahoma state trooper Lance Schroyer’s stalled nomination to serve as ICE chief https://t.co/6PIbSio2Kw pic.twitter.com/EEAvxblzFZ — CNN (@CNN) September 17, 2026

Republican Senator Rand Paul, chairman of the committee, had conditioned the advancement of the process on receiving information from DHS about investigations related to civilian deaths during immigration enforcement operations.