Trump Withdraws ICE Director Nomination: What It Means for Immigrants
Posted on09/18/26 at 07:00
- White House withdraws ICE director nomination
- Senate confirmation process stalled
- ICE remains without a confirmed director
The White House has withdrawn Lance Schroyer’s nomination to lead ICE, leaving the agency once again without a Senate-confirmed director, even as it remains a key part of Donald Trump’s immigration policy.
The decision comes as ICE intensifies its operations and faces questions about arrests, agent training, and the use of force during immigration enforcement.
Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper and adviser to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, was nominated by Trump in June to lead the agency.
However, his nomination remained stalled in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and never reached a confirmation hearing.
Why Did Lance Schroyer’s ICE Nomination Stall?
White House pulls former Oklahoma state trooper Lance Schroyer’s stalled nomination to serve as ICE chief https://t.co/6PIbSio2Kw pic.twitter.com/EEAvxblzFZ
— CNN (@CNN) September 17, 2026
Republican Senator Rand Paul, chairman of the committee, had conditioned the advancement of the process on receiving information from DHS about investigations related to civilian deaths during immigration enforcement operations.
Paul said his objection was not personally directed at Lance Schroyer, but that he wanted answers from the Department of Homeland Security about those investigations.
The White House ultimately withdrew the nomination on Thursday but did not publicly provide a specific reason for the decision or immediately announce a replacement.
The episode prolongs an unusual situation: ICE has not had a Senate-confirmed director since 2017 and currently operates under acting leadership.
ICE Operations Continue Despite Nomination Withdrawal
#TRUMP is withdrawing his nomination of Lance Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper, to lead #ICE ℹ️ https://t.co/FmyqIh9gq9 pic.twitter.com/hZpnd2uq6A
— KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) September 17, 2026
The withdrawal of Schroyer’s ICE director nomination does not mean a suspension of raids, arrests, or deportations, because it represents a pending change in the agency’s political and administrative leadership.
ICE continues under an acting director and maintains the powers granted by immigration laws while the Administration decides whether to nominate another candidate.
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The agency’s activity remains high, with arrests reaching nearly 51,000 people in August, the highest monthly total of Trump’s second Administration.
Therefore, for immigrant communities, the immediate consequence is not a change in immigration rules, but rather uncertainty over who will ultimately oversee a federal agency with extensive resources.
What Does the Change Mean for Hispanics in the United States?
President Trump has withdrawn the nomination of Lance Schroyer to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The White House did not provide a reason for the withdrawal. Schroyer’s nomination had stalled in the Senate after Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul sought… pic.twitter.com/XgsfXEjuXO
— One America News (@OANN) September 17, 2026
For Hispanic families, the withdrawal of Lance Schroyer’s nomination does not change anyone’s immigration status or create new protections against ICE.
It also does not eliminate the immigration enforcement priorities established by the Trump Administration, so operations can continue while Washington seeks another candidate to lead the agency.
The episode does place issues such as agent training, supervision, and performance under Senate scrutiny, precisely as ICE faces questions about recent enforcement operations.
For immigrants and families with mixed immigration status, it is important to distinguish between a change in the nominee for ICE director and any official modification of ICE policies: for now, they remain separate issues.
Sources: Efe, Telemundo.