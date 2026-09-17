ICE Operations in Doral Change Daily Life for Venezuelans as Fear Hits Businesses

ICE operations in Doral are changing daily routines among Venezuelans as fear contributes to reduced street activity and economic losses.

ICE intensifies operations in Doral

Doral feels economic impact

Venezuelans modify their routines Doral, one of the main Venezuelan enclaves in the United States, is undergoing a visible transformation: residents report quieter streets, changes in daily routines, and growing fear amid increased ICE operations in South Florida. According to havanatimes, the impact goes beyond those who could face detention. Venezuelan families have reduced outings, changed how they take their children to school, and turned to neighborhood networks to carry out activities that were once part of their daily lives. The concern coincides with a sharp national increase in immigration enforcement: ICE made nearly 51,000 arrests in August, the third consecutive monthly record, according to data reported by Reuters. Florida is among the states where cooperation between local and federal authorities has taken on particular importance, as the 287(g) program allows participating agencies to perform certain functions related to the enforcement of immigration laws. ICE Operations in Doral Put 287(g) Agreement Back in Spotlight 🇺🇸🇻🇪 Venezuelans in Doral change routines and stop driving due to ICE raids 🚗 ICE operations in the Florida city altered the lives of migrants, who have opted to suspend school transfers and limit their… pic.twitter.com/o6IoXpAgjp — EVTV (@EVTVMiami) September 11, 2026 In April 2025, the Doral Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing a partnership with ICE under the 287(g) program, a decision that has since generated concern among sectors of this predominantly immigrant community.

Mayor Christi Fraga recently stated that Doral police do not lead or participate in the federal operations described by residents, according to the original report by Efecto Cocuyo, reproduced on September 16 by Havana Times. According to lanacionweb, the impact is also reaching businesses: Vice Mayor Rafael Pineyro has pointed to losses of between 40% and 60%, while residents report fewer customers at businesses and establishments that have ultimately closed their doors. The situation has led some families to organize community networks to transport children to school, relying on U.S. citizens and permanent residents because some parents fear exposing themselves during their daily commutes. Venezuelans With Pending Asylum Face Another Key Change in 2026 The uncertainty also affects Venezuelans with asylum applications. On September 4, the Board of Immigration Appeals determined that the removal of Nicolás Maduro from power constitutes a change in conditions in Venezuela that must be considered when evaluating fear of future persecution. The decision does not automatically eliminate Venezuelans’ right to apply for asylum: judges must evaluate how the country’s new circumstances affect the particular risk faced by each applicant. For those with pending proceedings, temporary permits, or immigration orders, the situation can vary considerably depending on the individual case; having a pending asylum application does not in itself amount to permanent protection against potential deportation. In this context, immigration lawyers can review individual histories, documents, and pending hearings, while ICE maintains a historically high pace of arrests and Doral tries to contain the social and economic consequences of immigration uncertainty. What Venezuelans in Doral Should Know