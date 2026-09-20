Utah Surprises as New Destination for Venezuelans Starting Over in the U.S.

Utah attracts new Venezuelan migrants

Miami loses exclusivity as a destination

Employment drives new communities

According to unotv, for decades, Florida, particularly Miami, served as a reference point for Venezuelans arriving in the United States, but the latest migration wave is drawing a different map.

An analysis of Associated Press federal data shows that many Venezuelans who crossed the border with Mexico between 2018 and 2025 settled outside traditional destinations.

Utah stands out in this movement: approximately 30,000 Venezuelans from the studied population headed directly to the state, especially towards communities and suburbs in the Salt Lake City area.

The phenomenon also extends to other parts of the country, as factors such as employment, housing, safety, and family or community networks influence where newcomers settle.

Why is Utah attracting Venezuelan immigrants?

🇻🇪🏠 Florida continues to attract Venezuelans, but some newcomers are opting for Utah, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, and other cities. What are they looking for outside of Miami? Employment, housing, and quality of life are part of the answer. https://t.co/mA07ECsBtT pic.twitter.com/ELzM9iHHD6 — N+ UNIVISION MIAMI (@nmasUnivision23) September 18, 2026

The labor market helps explain the shift. Utah recognizes the growing role of immigrants in its workforce and has developed initiatives to connect foreign workers with industries that need employees.