Utah Surprises as New Destination for Venezuelans Starting Over in the U.S.
Posted on09/20/26 at 05:04
- Utah attracts new Venezuelan migrants
- Miami loses exclusivity as a destination
- Employment drives new communities
According to unotv, for decades, Florida, particularly Miami, served as a reference point for Venezuelans arriving in the United States, but the latest migration wave is drawing a different map.
An analysis of Associated Press federal data shows that many Venezuelans who crossed the border with Mexico between 2018 and 2025 settled outside traditional destinations.
Utah stands out in this movement: approximately 30,000 Venezuelans from the studied population headed directly to the state, especially towards communities and suburbs in the Salt Lake City area.
The phenomenon also extends to other parts of the country, as factors such as employment, housing, safety, and family or community networks influence where newcomers settle.
Why is Utah attracting Venezuelan immigrants?
🇻🇪🏠 Florida continues to attract Venezuelans, but some newcomers are opting for Utah, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, and other cities. What are they looking for outside of Miami? Employment, housing, and quality of life are part of the answer. https://t.co/mA07ECsBtT pic.twitter.com/ELzM9iHHD6
— N+ UNIVISION MIAMI (@nmasUnivision23) September 18, 2026
The labor market helps explain the shift. Utah recognizes the growing role of immigrants in its workforce and has developed initiatives to connect foreign workers with industries that need employees.
Community networks also help newcomers settle. Relatives, churches, and acquaintances can share information about jobs and housing, making it easier for families to consider destinations they might not have chosen before.
Enrique Vera’s story illustrates this shift. He arrived in Miami in 2021 before moving to Utah, where he found work and later started baking-related businesses.
However, finding a job does not always mean working in the same field as before. A state survey found that many skilled immigrants remain underemployed because of barriers such as language difficulties and professional licensing requirements.
From newcomers to entrepreneurs: how Venezuelan networks grow
The new settlements are also transforming local communities. Churches and small businesses have become spaces for connection for Venezuelans seeking to rebuild their social networks away from Florida.
According to Univision, some migrants have gone from working in construction, restaurants, or warehouses to creating their own businesses, an evolution that strengthens the available labor and commercial connections for those who arrive later.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: DHS challenges María Elvira Salazar and closes the door to stopping deportations
Growth comes amid continued migration uncertainty. Some Venezuelans still await asylum decisions as federal authorities increase immigration enforcement.
The trend shows that Venezuelan migration no longer centers on South Florida. Economic opportunities and community networks are drawing Venezuelans to mid-sized cities and suburbs, where communities are smaller than in the past.
Essential information for Venezuelans
Venezuelans are increasingly choosing destinations beyond Miami and other Florida cities, creating new communities across the United States.
In the AP records analyzed, nearly 30,000 Venezuelans moved directly to Utah during the migration wave, making the state a clear example of this shift.
Family, religious, and work networks can help newcomers settle. One person may find a job or housing and then share contacts and information with relatives, friends, and others in the community.
Venezuelans considering a move can compare salaries, rent, job opportunities, and professional licensing requirements. They should also consider how moving could affect any pending immigration proceedings.