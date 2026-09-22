She Was Dragged from Her Home and Shot in Front of Her Father: The Murder of Influencer Evelyn Lima Dantas

Two men burst in during the early morning hours

Evelyn was murdered in front of her father

The police are analyzing a criminal gang sign

Influencer murdered. The murder of Evelyn Lima Dantas, a 21-year-old Brazilian influencer, occurred during the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 16, at the door of her home, located in Mãe do Rio, in the state of Pará, Brazil.

According to N+ Univision, two armed men entered the residence around 3:30 a.m., immobilized the young woman’s father, and forced him to stay on the ground. Then, they dragged Evelyn outside and shot her several times in front of him.

The perpetrators escaped in a vehicle. So far, the authorities have not reported any arrests or publicly revealed the identity of possible suspects.

Influencer murdered: The attack occurred during the early morning hours

A 21-year-old Brazilian influencer Evelyn Lima Dantas has been shot dead a week after she was released from custody while being investigated for suspected involvement in the killing of a retired police sergeant. pic.twitter.com/5rm9Ri7uth — GC24 (@GlobalChannel24) September 19, 2026

Neighbors alerted the authorities after hearing several shots. When the Military Police arrived at the scene, they found Evelyn’s body on the sidewalk, covered with a sheet.

The area was cordoned off so that experts could collect evidence. According to reports cited by N+ Univision, the Pará Civil Police are keeping the investigation open and gathering testimony from neighbors and potential witnesses.

LM Neuquén reported that, according to the father’s testimony, the attackers entered the residence directly and went after Evelyn. The preliminary reconstruction indicates that the young woman was dragged out by force before being shot.