She Was Dragged from Her Home and Shot in Front of Her Father: The Murder of Influencer Evelyn Lima Dantas
Posted on09/22/26 at 04:00
- Two men burst in during the early morning hours
- Evelyn was murdered in front of her father
- The police are analyzing a criminal gang sign
Influencer murdered. The murder of Evelyn Lima Dantas, a 21-year-old Brazilian influencer, occurred during the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 16, at the door of her home, located in Mãe do Rio, in the state of Pará, Brazil.
According to N+ Univision, two armed men entered the residence around 3:30 a.m., immobilized the young woman’s father, and forced him to stay on the ground. Then, they dragged Evelyn outside and shot her several times in front of him.
The perpetrators escaped in a vehicle. So far, the authorities have not reported any arrests or publicly revealed the identity of possible suspects.
Influencer murdered: The attack occurred during the early morning hours
A 21-year-old Brazilian influencer Evelyn Lima Dantas has been shot dead a week after she was released from custody while being investigated for suspected involvement in the killing of a retired police sergeant. pic.twitter.com/5rm9Ri7uth
— GC24 (@GlobalChannel24) September 19, 2026
Neighbors alerted the authorities after hearing several shots. When the Military Police arrived at the scene, they found Evelyn’s body on the sidewalk, covered with a sheet.
The area was cordoned off so that experts could collect evidence. According to reports cited by N+ Univision, the Pará Civil Police are keeping the investigation open and gathering testimony from neighbors and potential witnesses.
LM Neuquén reported that, according to the father’s testimony, the attackers entered the residence directly and went after Evelyn. The preliminary reconstruction indicates that the young woman was dragged out by force before being shot.
What does the «TCP» inscription mean?
Brazilian TikToker GUNNED DOWN in a horrifying gang HIT, 1 week after being released from custody — Evelyn Lima Dantas, 21, arrested in the killing of a COP, but not convicted pic.twitter.com/84M8qH3bJf
— RT (@RT_com) September 19, 2026
One of the elements that has most caught the attention of investigators is an inscription made on the facade of the house. The attackers allegedly spray-painted the letters «TCP» before leaving the scene.
The letters are associated with Terceiro Comando Puro, a criminal organization from Rio de Janeiro. However, the authorities have not yet confirmed that this group ordered or participated in the murder.
The mark is being analyzed as part of the different lines of investigation. For now, its presence does not allow for a conclusive determination of the motive for the crime or the identity of its perpetrators.
This is the graffiti that killers of 21-year-old aspiring influencer Evelyn Lima Dantas left behind… pic.twitter.com/JNs0dzWZbD
— jiwon sunbae’s waifuu (@notsonaaa) September 18, 2026
Influencer murdered: The investigation Evelyn faced
A influenciadora Evelyn Lima Dantas, de 21 anos, foi executada a tiros no Pará após ser arrastada de casa.
O crime ocorreu dias após ela deixar a prisão e a polícia investiga possível retaliação. pic.twitter.com/Ax3MwX0d3T
— Rosa Cunha (@Conservadora191) September 19, 2026
The homicide occurred approximately one week after Evelyn was granted provisional release. The young woman was being investigated for her possible connection to the murder of Antônio Anildo Alves da Silva, a 56-year-old retired police sergeant.
Alves da Silva was murdered on July 29 in front of a commercial establishment. According to N+ Univision, investigators suspected that Evelyn may have provided logistical support to those responsible for the attack.
The authorities were also analyzing a possible link to drug trafficking activities. However, Evelyn had not been convicted, and it has not been publicly confirmed that these investigations are related to her murder.
Who was Evelyn Lima Dantas?
evelyn dantas-evelyn lima dantas-evelyn lima#influenciadoraevelyndantas
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portal zacarias evelyn
portal zacarias evelyn dantashttps://t.co/NeXtMW5CYs pic.twitter.com/F424lVbE1s
— alan (@alansempoi90) September 17, 2026
Evelyn shared photos and videos on social media about travel, fashion, beauty, family moments, and aspects of her daily life. After her death was confirmed, her personal profiles were deactivated.
Sources provide different figures for her audience. N+ Univision and LM Neuquén indicate that she had over 24,000 followers, while 20minutos reported that she had around 10,000.
The Civil Police are reviewing footage from surveillance cameras located on nearby streets. The goal is to identify the attackers’ vehicle and reconstruct their routes of arrival and escape.
N+ Univision noted that «public security institutions do not report any arrests» for this homicide. The investigation remains open as the authorities attempt to determine the motive and find those responsible.
Sources: N+ Univision, 20minutos, and LM Neuquén. Influencer murdered