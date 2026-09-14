Midwest Under Threat: Extreme Rainfall Raises Flood Risk

Rain threatens the Midwest

Up to 5 inches expected

Chicago and Omaha at risk

The Midwest is facing another week of hazardous weather, with new rounds of intense rainfall capable of worsening conditions in already saturated areas.

September started exceptionally rainy in some areas and, in certain places, it’s already the wettest start to the month on record.

The situation could become more complicated between Sunday and Thursday, when several storms repeatedly hit the same corridors and increase the likelihood of sudden flooding.

Large metropolitan areas like Chicago, Milwaukee, Des Moines, and Omaha are included in a level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat until Wednesday.

Floods Threaten the Midwest

STORMY STRETCH ⚡️: The soggy September saga continues across parts of the Midwest, with ongoing downpours and severe weather threats. Flash flooding will become increasingly likely and severe storms are expected to fire off later this afternoon. Full forecast: pic.twitter.com/PU53DPHFNt — FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 13, 2026

A system coming from the northwest Pacific will arrive in the Midwest between Sunday and Monday, picking up moisture as it moves into the region.

Although the low pressure will strengthen mainly over Canada, the associated cold front will favor conditions for potentially severe storms on Monday.

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The severe risk level 1 out of 5 extends from Wisconsin to Nebraska, with damaging wind gusts being one of the main threats.

Around Omaha, the danger increases to level 2 out of 5 due to the possibility of a more concentrated area of strong storms forming.