Mexico’s Independence Celebrated in the US

The Cry returned to Chicago

New York filled its streets

Mexican parties crossed the United States

Mexican tricolor flags once again filled the streets and squares of the United States during the celebrations for the 216th anniversary of Mexico’s Independence.

From New York to Los Angeles, thousands of families participated in parades, concerts, folk dances, and «El Grito» ceremonies over several days.

The celebrations had an additional meaning in 2026: some communities celebrated while concerns about federal migration operations persisted.

Chicago made one of the most symbolic returns after its main festival was suspended in 2025 due to concerns about migration operations.

Mexico’s Independence Day fills US streets with festivities.

Thousands of people took to the streets to participate in the 55th edition of the parade to commemorate Mexico’s Independence in Chicago. https://t.co/wkkaMLNcyu — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) September 14, 2026

Why it matters: The return showed how a cultural celebration also became a community gathering space amid concerns about migration.

The fact: El Grito Chicago returned to Grant Park on September 12 and 13 with music, Mexican cuisine, crafts, and family activities.

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The process: The festival culminated in a civic ceremony of El Grito, accompanied by mariachi, folk dance, and fireworks.

What you can do: Families can consult official information from organizers and consulates to learn about future events, schedules, requirements, and security measures.