Mexico’s Independence Celebrated in the US
Posted on09/19/26 at 16:03
- The Cry returned to Chicago
- New York filled its streets
- Mexican parties crossed the United States
Mexican tricolor flags once again filled the streets and squares of the United States during the celebrations for the 216th anniversary of Mexico’s Independence.
From New York to Los Angeles, thousands of families participated in parades, concerts, folk dances, and «El Grito» ceremonies over several days.
The celebrations had an additional meaning in 2026: some communities celebrated while concerns about federal migration operations persisted.
Chicago made one of the most symbolic returns after its main festival was suspended in 2025 due to concerns about migration operations.
Mexico’s Independence Day fills US streets with festivities.
Thousands of people took to the streets to participate in the 55th edition of the parade to commemorate Mexico’s Independence in Chicago. https://t.co/wkkaMLNcyu
— N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) September 14, 2026
Why it matters: The return showed how a cultural celebration also became a community gathering space amid concerns about migration.
The fact: El Grito Chicago returned to Grant Park on September 12 and 13 with music, Mexican cuisine, crafts, and family activities.
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The process: The festival culminated in a civic ceremony of El Grito, accompanied by mariachi, folk dance, and fireworks.
What you can do: Families can consult official information from organizers and consulates to learn about future events, schedules, requirements, and security measures.
New York and Los Angeles fill the streets with Mexican tradition
🇲🇽🎉 AN UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT FOR THE MEXICAN COMMUNITY! 🎉🇲🇽
Sunset Park, Brooklyn, was painted green, white, and red to celebrate one of the most important dates in our history. 🇲🇽❤️
Thousands of Mexicans and families from our community gathered to give the… pic.twitter.com/zJFfJSwJGX
— Morena New York Comité 1 (@morena_ny1) September 16, 2026
In Sunset Park, Brooklyn, the Mexican parade featured music, dance, and traditional attire, with Zohran Mamdani as the grand marshal.
Mamdani noted that he was the first New York mayor to march in this parade, publicly highlighting the presence of the Mexican community in the city.
The most anticipated event of the night was the performance by sisters Ashley and Hanna, from the Mexican-American group Ha*Ash.
In California, East Los Angeles celebrated the 80th edition of its traditional parade, one of the longest-standing Mexican celebrations in the region.
Los Angeles also celebrated «El Grito» on September 15 in front of City Hall, with cultural programming, music, and the traditional independence ceremony.
Houston and Miami also celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day
#Entérate how the «Fiestas Patrias de México» were experienced with the @ConsulMexMia and the traditional #Grito led by Consul General @RutilioEscandon.
The concert and live presentations were hosted by Morris Fulon, Jimena Aguilar, «Charro» González, and Mario… pic.twitter.com/O2bhJjrZp6
— ConsulMex Miami (@ConsulMexMia) September 16, 2026
Houston took the commemoration to the Miller Outdoor Theatre with «El Grito at Miller,» musically led by Mariachi Herencia de México.
The free presentation on September 15 combined the traditional ceremony with Mexican music and a tribute to Juan Gabriel’s legacy.
In Miami, the Mexican Consulate General organized a free festival at Miami Dade College to officially commemorate the 216th anniversary of independence.
The programming included Carolina Ross, Mariachi Sol de Oro, Ballet Folklórico Azteca, and other cultural and musical groups.
The Mexican party crosses generations and borders.
San Diego completed the map of celebrations with family activities related to the Fiestas Patrias, reinforcing a deeply rooted tradition in numerous US cities.
The celebrations show that Mexico’s Independence Day transcends the border and serves as a cultural meeting point for communities of different generations.
In 2026, that community dimension became more relevant in places where fear of migration operations had conditioned previous celebrations.
Chicago’s return summarizes that contrast: while migration concerns continue, the Fiestas Patrias once again occupied public spaces with music, culture, and Mexican tradition.