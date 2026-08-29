Massachusetts 2026 Primaries: What to Know Before Voting
Posted on08/29/26 at 14:09
Massachusetts primaries will be held this Tuesday, September 1, with polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., ahead of the general election on November 3.
Why it matters: Voters will decide who advances to the November ballot in key state and federal races, including a disputed Democratic primary for the US Senate.
Who Can Vote in the Massachusetts 2026 Primaries?
To participate, the voter must be a US citizen, a Massachusetts resident, and at least 18 years old on the date of the election.
People currently incarcerated for a felony conviction cannot vote. The deadline to register for these primaries was August 22.
The fact is: Massachusetts allows pre-registration from age 16, although a person must turn 18 before an election to vote.
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To keep in mind: Those who have recently moved must update their registration, even if the change occurred within the same district.
Massachusetts allows voting in primaries without prior party affiliation.
An unaffiliated voter can choose a Democratic or Republican ballot. Those who belong to a party must have changed their affiliation within the established deadline to participate in another party’s primary.
Absentee and Early Voting Deadlines Have Passed
Massachusetts allows voting by mail without providing a justification in both primary and general state elections.
However, the deadline to request an absentee ballot ended on August 25 at 5:00 p.m., and early voting concluded on August 28.
What’s next: The primary day will be on September 1, when polling stations will remain open for 13 hours.
The difference: The nine questions planned for the state ballot will not be decided in these primaries; they will appear on the general election ballot.
In a Massachusetts primary, a candidate need not receive more than 50% of the vote. The candidate who receives the most votes wins.
Markey and Moulton Star in Key Race
A new #MASen poll shows Rep. Seth Moulton trailing incumbent Sen. Ed Markey by almost 30 points. The Massachusetts primary is in 15 days, and early voting starts this Saturday.
🟦Ed Markey: 60%
🟦Seth Moulton: 32%
⬜Unsure/Other: 9%
UMass Amherst | 8/5-8/12 | 445 RV | ±5.8% pic.twitter.com/Mx6kSW31jq
— Press Clips (@PressClips) August 17, 2026
One of the main contests is the Democratic primary for the US Senate between Senator Ed Markey and Representative Seth Moulton.
Markey, 80 years old and a senator since 2013, seeks to retain his seat against Moulton, who has made age and generational change central themes of his campaign.
Endorsements: Markey has the support of Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The dispute: Moulton, an Army veteran and representative of the 6th District, presents himself as an alternative for new leadership.
There will also be competition in the 5th Federal District, where Katherine Clark faces Jonathan Paz and Tarik Samman for the Democratic nomination.
Republicans Also Choose Gubernatorial Candidate
Michael Minogue and Brian Shortsleeve are competing for the Republican gubernatorial nomination and the opportunity to face Democrat Maura Healey in November.
Legislative state seats will also be contested in several Middlesex districts, including open seats following the decisions of Pat Jehlen, Erika Uyterhoeven, and Christine Barber.
What’s next?: The winners of the primaries will advance to the general election on November 3.
For the voter: Before going to the polls, it is a good idea to check your registration and locate the corresponding polling station.
Sources: The Tufts Daily, WGBH