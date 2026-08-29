Massachusetts 2026 Primaries: What to Know Before Voting

Massachusetts primaries will be held this Tuesday, September 1, with polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., ahead of the general election on November 3.

Why it matters: Voters will decide who advances to the November ballot in key state and federal races, including a disputed Democratic primary for the US Senate.

Who Can Vote in the Massachusetts 2026 Primaries?

To participate, the voter must be a US citizen, a Massachusetts resident, and at least 18 years old on the date of the election.

People currently incarcerated for a felony conviction cannot vote. The deadline to register for these primaries was August 22.

The fact is: Massachusetts allows pre-registration from age 16, although a person must turn 18 before an election to vote.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Trump surprises with new role outside the White House and sets his sights on Chicago

To keep in mind: Those who have recently moved must update their registration, even if the change occurred within the same district.

Massachusetts allows voting in primaries without prior party affiliation.

An unaffiliated voter can choose a Democratic or Republican ballot. Those who belong to a party must have changed their affiliation within the established deadline to participate in another party’s primary.