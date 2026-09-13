Delaware 2026 Elections: Voter Guide for September 15 Primaries

Early voting ends this Sunday, September 13, as voters prepare to define state and federal candidates before November.

Delaware’s primaries are this Tuesday, September 15, with state, legislative, and federal contests that will determine who advances to the general elections.

Why it matters: Delaware holds one of the latest primaries in the country, reducing the time between candidate definition and the November elections.

Delaware 2026 Elections: Primary Voter Guide

Voters still have one last chance to cast their ballots early: the early voting period ends this Sunday, September 13, at 7:00 p.m.

The final stretch of early voting began on September 9, with centers open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The fact: Early voting centers are listed on the Delaware Department of Elections website.

Those who do not vote early can go to the polls on Tuesday, September 15, at their assigned polling center.

Polling centers will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the same schedule as the general elections.