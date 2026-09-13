Delaware 2026 Elections: Voter Guide for September 15 Primaries
Posted on09/13/26 at 09:43
Early voting ends this Sunday, September 13, as voters prepare to define state and federal candidates before November.
Delaware’s primaries are this Tuesday, September 15, with state, legislative, and federal contests that will determine who advances to the general elections.
Why it matters: Delaware holds one of the latest primaries in the country, reducing the time between candidate definition and the November elections.
Delaware 2026 Elections: Primary Voter Guide
Voters still have one last chance to cast their ballots early: the early voting period ends this Sunday, September 13, at 7:00 p.m.
The final stretch of early voting began on September 9, with centers open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The fact: Early voting centers are listed on the Delaware Department of Elections website.
Those who do not vote early can go to the polls on Tuesday, September 15, at their assigned polling center.
Polling centers will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the same schedule as the general elections.
The Deadline to Request a Mail-in Ballot Has Passed
For those eligible to vote by mail, the deadline to request a ballot from the state was last Friday, September 11.
However, those who have already received a ballot still have time to submit it, as long as the Department of Elections receives it within the established deadline.
The deadline: Mail-in ballots must arrive at the department before 8:00 p.m. on September 15.
Voters who prefer to vote in person on Tuesday must go to their assigned polling center, rather than choosing any voting site.
To register as a voter, a person must be a U.S. citizen, a Delaware resident, and at least 18 years old for the next general election or before.
Eligible residents can use the state’s Voter Portal or visit a Department of Elections office in person, among other available methods.
These Are Some of the Contests at Stake
The ballots include important primaries for state offices, including three-way contests for attorney general and state treasurer.
There are also legislative elections under observation, as well as primaries to decide Delaware’s candidates for the U.S. Congress.
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At stake: The ballot includes contests for the U.S. Senate and Delaware’s single seat in the House of Representatives.
Currently, these positions are held by Senator Chris Coons and Representative Sarah McBride, respectively.
The primaries are held on the second Tuesday after the first Monday in September, placing Delaware among the states that decide their candidates later.
What Should Voters Review Before Tuesday?
Those planning to participate should confirm their voter information and assigned polling center in advance to avoid issues on September 15.
Information on registration, voting locations, and electoral procedures is available through the Delaware Department of Elections.
What’s next: After the primaries, the selected candidates will advance to the general elections in November.
With only weeks between the two elections, the outcome on Tuesday will quickly determine the main political contests in Delaware during the final stretch of 2026.
Sources: Delaware Online, Delaware Live.