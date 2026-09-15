Newsom Sets Condition That Could Change 2028 Democratic Presidential Race

“I wouldn’t run if she did,” Newsom said during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper published on Monday.

Newsom, the governor of the most populous state in the US and a potential Democratic contender for the White House, explained that he doesn’t want to waste anyone’s time.

Kamala Harris Has Yet to Decide

Harris, 61, said at the end of July that she still hasn’t made a «decision» about a potential presidential run in 2028.

The former vice president explained that for now, she is «totally focused» on the upcoming midterm elections on November 3, when control of Congress, currently in the hands of Republicans who support the Trump administration, will be at stake.

Although there’s still time for the 2028 candidates to be officially defined, several names are beginning to emerge within the Democratic Party.

In addition to Harris and Newsom, other potential contenders include former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

Newsom Positions Himself Against Trump

Newsom has become one of the main political opponents of President Donald Trump.

Last year, he achieved a significant victory with the approval of an initiative to redesign California’s electoral districts with the goal of favoring Democrats and countering similar measures promoted in Republican states like Texas.

The triumph was seen as a boost for a potential presidential run by the California governor.

Newsom had already acknowledged during a 2025 interview with CBS that he was considering the possibility of running for the White House once the 2026 midterm elections were concluded.

Will Kamala Harris Seek the White House Again?

Harris made history as the first woman to hold the US Vice Presidency.

In 2024, she took on the Democratic presidential nomination after then-President Joe Biden abandoned his bid for re-election. Harris was ultimately defeated by Trump in the election.

The former vice president also considered running for governor of California in the 2026 elections but ultimately decided not to pursue her candidacy.

Newsom’s statements now put even more attention on Harris’s decision, as a new candidacy by the former vice president could significantly alter the Democratic landscape heading into 2028.

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