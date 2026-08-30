Mangoes Recalled Over Possible Salmonella: Check Your Labels

A food alert affects consumers in four states after Panorama Produce recalled 302 boxes of mangos due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Mangos sold at Walmart are recalled

Risk due to possible Salmonella contamination

Four states under alert A food alert is affecting consumers in four states after Panorama Produce recalled 302 boxes of mangos due to possible Salmonella contamination. The mangos were distributed between August 10 and August 21, 2026, at select Walmart stores in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. No illnesses have been reported, but consumers are urged to check the product before eating it. The recall is being conducted voluntarily and in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to information provided by the company. How to Identify Recalled Mangos The affected products are size 9 Martina-brand mangos, sold in boxes bearing the Martina brand. Each mango has a light blue label that includes the name Agrofepac and the phrase «Produce of Mexico», which can help identify it.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: The U.S. will issue commemorative passports with a Trump image starting in August Consumers should also look for the PLU 4584 and the UPC 07503061948050 to determine if they have one of the products included in the recall. The recommendation for those who find these identifiers is clear: do not consume the mangos, discard them safely, or return them to the store where they were purchased. Why Panorama Produce Recalled the Mangos The recall began after an FDA analysis detected Salmonella in mangos grown on the same farm that supplied the products distributed in the United States. The mangos that tested positive for Salmonella had not been sold in the United States, but shared the same origin as the products now included in the preventive recall. Given this link, Panorama Produce decided to remove the 302 boxes from the market as a precautionary measure while coordinating with federal authorities. The company reported that, so far, there have been no cases of illness directly associated with the mangos included in this alert. What Symptoms Can a Salmonella Infection Cause A Salmonella infection can cause symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain; in some patients, the diarrhea may contain blood.