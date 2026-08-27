Lupillo Rivera Reveals Why He Split From Taina Pimentel and Leaves Door Open to Reunion
Posted on08/27/26 at 06:00
- Separation of Lupillo and Taina Pimentel
- Distance affected their relationship
- Does not rule out a reunion
Lupillo Rivera broke his silence about his separation from Taina Pimentel and confirmed that their relationship ended after several attempts to find a solution to their differences.
Pimentel had announced over the weekend the end of the relationship and engagement, describing the decision as the closure of an important and emotionally difficult stage.
“I’m left with the moments we lived, with what I learned, and with everything that once made us happy,” the Dominican wrote when publicly announcing the breakup.
Rivera later spoke on Despierta América, on Univision: “Yes, my relationship with Taina has just come to an end, we’ve been trying to find a solution for some time, and unfortunately, it couldn’t be worked out”.
Lupillo Rivera Reveals What Caused the Breakup
The regional Mexican music singer explained that the distance ultimately affected the relationship, although he avoided blaming Pimentel or revealing private conflicts between them.
“She was a woman I loved very much, and I think I showed her that and tried to do things right, and the distance affected us, that’s the truth,” Rivera acknowledged during the interview.
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When asked what he learned from the relationship, the former resident of La casa de los famosos especially highlighted the way Pimentel accompanied him as a partner.
“I learned that good women do exist, that there are women who protect their partner 100%,” the singer replied, also publicly expressing his gratitude.
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The Singer Asks That Taina Not Be Attacked
Rivera took advantage of his first statements about the separation to send a direct message to followers and media: he does not want Pimentel to be blamed for the breakup.
“I don’t want the public, I don’t want my fans, I don’t want the press to attack her, I don’t want them to say anything about her,” he requested.
The artist went further and acknowledged that his feelings did not disappear with the end of the relationship: “She was a great woman, someone I loved, someone I still love”.
His statements coincide with the tone used by Pimentel, who assured when announcing the breakup that she retains affection, respect, and gratitude for the story they built together.
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Could Lupillo and Taina Reconcile?
Although the relationship and engagement came to an end, Rivera avoided completely closing off the possibility that their paths may cross again at some point.
“You never know how life turns out, that we might meet again…”, the singer expressed when asked what could happen after the separation.
Rivera insisted that there was a genuine feeling between them: “We loved each other very much, I think we both gave each other real love, and who knows, something might happen, you never know”.
For now, the separation of Lupillo Rivera and Taina Pimentel is definitive, but their first statements leave a door open to the future while they both begin a new stage apart.