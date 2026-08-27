Lupillo Rivera Reveals Why He Split From Taina Pimentel and Leaves Door Open to Reunion

Separation of Lupillo and Taina Pimentel

Distance affected their relationship

Does not rule out a reunion

Lupillo Rivera broke his silence about his separation from Taina Pimentel and confirmed that their relationship ended after several attempts to find a solution to their differences.

Pimentel had announced over the weekend the end of the relationship and engagement, describing the decision as the closure of an important and emotionally difficult stage.

“I’m left with the moments we lived, with what I learned, and with everything that once made us happy,” the Dominican wrote when publicly announcing the breakup.

Rivera later spoke on Despierta América, on Univision: “Yes, my relationship with Taina has just come to an end, we’ve been trying to find a solution for some time, and unfortunately, it couldn’t be worked out”.

Lupillo Rivera Reveals What Caused the Breakup

The regional Mexican music singer explained that the distance ultimately affected the relationship, although he avoided blaming Pimentel or revealing private conflicts between them.

“She was a woman I loved very much, and I think I showed her that and tried to do things right, and the distance affected us, that’s the truth,” Rivera acknowledged during the interview.

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When asked what he learned from the relationship, the former resident of La casa de los famosos especially highlighted the way Pimentel accompanied him as a partner.

“I learned that good women do exist, that there are women who protect their partner 100%,” the singer replied, also publicly expressing his gratitude.