«Promiscuous Diva» – Lourdes Stephen’s Husband Lashes Out at Her on Social Media

Michael Puchades publicly attacked Lourdes

He questioned her social media posts

Lourdes has decided to remain silent for now.

Lourdes Stephen’s husband. Lourdes Stephen found herself at the center of an unexpected controversy after her husband, Michael Puchades, made strong statements about their marriage public. The lawyer, who has been married to the Dominican presenter for 18 years, questioned the images she shares on Instagram and even called her a «promiscuous diva of social media».

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People en Español (@peopleenespanol)

According to People en Español, Puchades temporarily made his Instagram account public to expose what he claims is happening within their relationship. The lawyer, who has been married to the presenter for 18 years, claimed to be ashamed of some of the images she shares on Instagram and went so far as to call her a «promiscuous diva of social media».

“No man wants to be with a woman who acts like she’s single online,” Puchades wrote. He also accused Stephen of treating Instagram «like a dating app» and seeking validation from others.

“It’s a very heavy cross to bear”

The statements escalated when Puchades spoke directly about his marriage and the upbringing of the son they have in common, Michael Víctor.

“Being married and trying to raise a child together with a promiscuous diva of social media […] is a very heavy cross to bear,” he wrote, as reported by People en Español.

Puchades claimed that Stephen posts sensual content to go «viral» and gain followers due to her work. He also stated that he had repeatedly asked her to stop doing so, considering it «disrespectful, unprofessional, and shameful».

However, this is Puchades’ public version of events. Lourdes has not confirmed this version nor has she responded point by point to what her husband has exposed.