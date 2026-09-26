«Promiscuous Diva» – Lourdes Stephen’s Husband Lashes Out at Her on Social Media
Posted on09/26/26 at 13:28
- Michael Puchades publicly attacked Lourdes
- He questioned her social media posts
- Lourdes has decided to remain silent for now.
Lourdes Stephen’s husband. Lourdes Stephen found herself at the center of an unexpected controversy after her husband, Michael Puchades, made strong statements about their marriage public. The lawyer, who has been married to the Dominican presenter for 18 years, questioned the images she shares on Instagram and even called her a «promiscuous diva of social media».
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According to People en Español, Puchades temporarily made his Instagram account public to expose what he claims is happening within their relationship. The lawyer, who has been married to the presenter for 18 years, claimed to be ashamed of some of the images she shares on Instagram and went so far as to call her a «promiscuous diva of social media».
“No man wants to be with a woman who acts like she’s single online,” Puchades wrote. He also accused Stephen of treating Instagram «like a dating app» and seeking validation from others.
“It’s a very heavy cross to bear”
The statements escalated when Puchades spoke directly about his marriage and the upbringing of the son they have in common, Michael Víctor.
“Being married and trying to raise a child together with a promiscuous diva of social media […] is a very heavy cross to bear,” he wrote, as reported by People en Español.
Puchades claimed that Stephen posts sensual content to go «viral» and gain followers due to her work. He also stated that he had repeatedly asked her to stop doing so, considering it «disrespectful, unprofessional, and shameful».
However, this is Puchades’ public version of events. Lourdes has not confirmed this version nor has she responded point by point to what her husband has exposed.
Lourdes Stephen’s Husband Also Turned to Religion
Puchades accompanied his criticisms with references to his religious convictions. In another fragment, he asked God for strength to face the situation he claims to be living within his marriage.
“Forgive her, Lord, and please give me strength, wisdom, and patience, especially for my son,” the lawyer expressed, who also spoke of «rebuking the demons that feed those worldly passions».
Finally, he included a biblical passage from 2 Timothy 3:6-7. Shortly after his messages began to circulate, Puchades again made his Instagram profile private.
What Did Lourdes Stephen Respond?
So far, Lourdes Stephen has decided not to publicly enter the confrontation. People en Español reported that they contacted the journalist’s publicist, Blanca Tellería, who confirmed her stance.
“Lourdes is not going to speak for now,” her representative stated. The media outlet also sought statements from Puchades and Stephen’s colleagues at Telemundo, but did not obtain new responses about the situation.
Univision Colleagues Come to Her Defense
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Although Lourdes’ colleagues at Telemundo have maintained silence, figures linked to Univision have publicly reacted.
Lili Estefan wrote to her: «You’re beautiful, your best moment, I love you». Astrid Rivera also expressed her support: «Keep giving it your all, you deserve everything beautiful».
Gelena Solano was more forceful, defending Lourdes and questioning that the marital conflict was made public.
“Lourdes was, is, and will always be a woman who is respected, with values, whom we respect and whom many admire,” she wrote. She added that there are limits that, «out of respect for the children, should never be crossed».
This Is Not the First Marital Crisis
The controversy also brought to light an episode that occurred years ago. According to Miami-Dade court documents consulted by People en Español, Puchades filed a divorce petition on May 8, 2013, alleging an «irreparable breakdown» of the marriage.
Stephen responded at the time that they were both «in the process of reconciliation» and seeking to «save» their relationship. Weeks later, the petition was withdrawn and the case was closed.
Lourdes Stephen and Michael Puchades got married in 2008, and their son Michael Víctor was born in 2016. Just weeks before this new controversy, the family had shared images of a vacation in Europe.
For now, there is no news of a new divorce petition. The publicly available version is Puchades’, while Lourdes has chosen not to make statements.