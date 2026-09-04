Lipofit Extreme Fat Burner Recall: FDA Finds Toxic DNP and Hidden Drug
Posted on09/04/26 at 02:00
- Weight loss supplement recall
- FDA detects undeclared substances
- Consumers urged to stop using product
A nationwide recall of a weight loss supplement was announced after FDA testing detected two undeclared substances in Lipofit Extreme Fat Burner 2.0.
Modela Tu Cuerpo Inc. specifically recalled lot 25M12F, with an expiration date of 09/2027, which was distributed directly to consumers across the United States through online sales.
According to the FDA, the daytime tablets (AM) contained undeclared fluoxetine, while the nighttime tablets (PM) were contaminated with 2,4-dinitrophenol (DNP).
The agency warns that DNP is a toxic substance commonly used as a pesticide, dye, wood preservative, and herbicide that is not approved by the FDA for any use.
What Was Found in Lipofit Extreme Fat Burner 2.0?
Fluoxetine is the active ingredient in an FDA-approved medication used to treat certain conditions, including depression, bulimia, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
Its presence was not disclosed on the product label, meaning someone could unknowingly consume the medication and face potential interactions with other treatments.
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The discovery of DNP is especially concerning because the substance has been illegally marketed for weight loss and cannot legally be sold as a dietary supplement.
The FDA states that Lipofit Extreme Fat Burner 2.0 is an unapproved new drug whose safety and effectiveness have not been established, making it subject to recall.
FDA Warns of Potentially Fatal Health Risks
According to the risk assessment released with the recall, exposure to fluoxetine and DNP can cause symptoms ranging from nausea, vomiting, sweating, dizziness, and headaches to significantly more serious complications.
Potential effects include dangerous changes in heart rhythm, rapid heartbeat, cardiac arrest, seizures, abnormal bleeding, and other neurological complications.
Prolonged exposure can also damage the eyes, skin, bone marrow, nervous system, and heart, as well as cause fever and rapid breathing.
At the time of the recall announcement, the company reported that it had received no known reports of adverse events associated with the product, but it urged consumers to stop using it immediately.
What Should You Do With the Recalled Supplement?
Consumers should check whether they have Lipofit Extreme Fat Burner 2.0 from lot 25M12F with an expiration date of 09/2027 and stop using it immediately if those details match.
The company also instructed consumers to keep the product away from children and others and not to sell, give away, or transfer it while awaiting return or disposal instructions.
Consumers can contact Ana Salazar at Modela Tu Cuerpo Inc. by calling (954) 305-1004 or emailing yandrydy@gmail.com for instructions on what to do next.
Anyone who experienced health problems after using the product should contact a healthcare professional and may report adverse reactions through the FDA’s MedWatch program; the company has already stopped selling and promoting the affected product and quarantined its remaining inventory.