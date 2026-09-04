Lipofit Extreme Fat Burner Recall: FDA Finds Toxic DNP and Hidden Drug

Weight loss supplement recall

FDA detects undeclared substances

Consumers urged to stop using product

A nationwide recall of a weight loss supplement was announced after FDA testing detected two undeclared substances in Lipofit Extreme Fat Burner 2.0.

Modela Tu Cuerpo Inc. specifically recalled lot 25M12F, with an expiration date of 09/2027, which was distributed directly to consumers across the United States through online sales.

According to the FDA, the daytime tablets (AM) contained undeclared fluoxetine, while the nighttime tablets (PM) were contaminated with 2,4-dinitrophenol (DNP).

The agency warns that DNP is a toxic substance commonly used as a pesticide, dye, wood preservative, and herbicide that is not approved by the FDA for any use.

What Was Found in Lipofit Extreme Fat Burner 2.0?

Fluoxetine is the active ingredient in an FDA-approved medication used to treat certain conditions, including depression, bulimia, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Its presence was not disclosed on the product label, meaning someone could unknowingly consume the medication and face potential interactions with other treatments.