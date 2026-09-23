Julián Oro Duro’s Wife Murdered at Home as Singer Remains Hospitalized
Posted on09/23/26 at 06:00
- Zeneida Socorro Castillo was found dead
- Julián Oro Duro was seriously injured
- The investigation into the violent attack remains underway
The wife of Dominican merengue singer Julián Oro Duro, Zeneida Socorro Castillo, 60, was killed inside the residence she shared with the artist in Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic. The singer was also attacked and hospitalized.
According to Milenio, citing preliminary reports from the National Police, the singer arrived home around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, and was surprised by men who were inside the property.
Investigation Into Murder of Julián Oro Duro’s Wife: Attackers May Have Waited Inside the House
@RamontolentinoT shows findings in Julián Oro Duro’s house.
Everything here: https://t.co/I6Z1VpDLzH#EstoNoEsRadio pic.twitter.com/BEP78pCCj1
— Esto no es radio (@estonoesradioTW) September 22, 2026
According to reports cited by People en Español, Milenio, and TVNotas, investigators have information suggesting Castillo was attacked before her husband’s return. One hypothesis is that the perpetrators may have remained inside the house for several hours.
Journalist Roberto Sánchez, quoted by TVNotas, described the moment when the merengue singer allegedly encountered the attackers: «He arrives at the house normally, opens the door, and they were waiting for him.» The same outlet notes that this version has not been officially confirmed.
Julián Oro Duro’s residence remains cordoned off while DICRIM investigates
Julián Oro Duro’s residence remains cordoned off this Monday, while agents from the Central Directorate of Investigation (DICRIM) conduct investigative work in the surroundings of… pic.twitter.com/e56wHx8nHx
— Lenin Vargas (@Va19360824Lenin) September 21, 2026
Milenio reported that the attackers beat the singer and allegedly stole cash, clothing, and a cell phone. The family’s lawyer, Cándido Simó, also suggested that the perpetrators may have waited for the artist’s return for hours, although that hypothesis remains under investigation.
Investigation Into Murder of Julián Oro Duro’s Wife: What Caused Zeneida Socorro Castillo’s Death?
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The preliminary medical-legal diagnosis indicates that Castillo suffered craniofacial trauma and a stab wound to the left side of her neck. Authorities are awaiting the final autopsy results to establish the precise cause of death.
People en Español reported that the Scientific Police collected several objects from the scene, including three stone fragments, a 13-inch knife, and a clay flowerpot. The motive and exact circumstances of the crime have not yet been determined.
The investigation also includes analysis of surveillance footage and interviews conducted by agents from the Division of Investigation of Crimes Against Persons, in coordination with the Public Ministry.
What Is Julián Oro Duro’s Current Health Status?
Julián Oro Duro suffered craniofacial injuries and an intracranial hemorrhage. TVNotas also reported, citing hospital information released by local media, multiple left-sided craniofacial fractures and a left frontal subarachnoid hemorrhage.
The singer was transferred to the General Hospital of the Plaza de la Salud. His brother, singer Yiyo Sarante, later reported that the artist was stable and remained under medical care.
Julián Oro Duro, whose real name is Gilberto Julián Sarante Perdomo, developed a significant part of his career as the lead singer of Oro Duro and later continued as a solo artist. He has also worked as a composer in Dominican music.
Authorities continue working to reconstruct what happened and identify and locate those responsible for the murder of Zeneida Socorro Castillo and the attack on the singer.
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Witness recounts what he saw at Julián Oro Duro’s house.#SuperJovenes Yiyo Sarante pic.twitter.com/Q1bIoGsKgY
— Telescopio Digital (@TelescopioDo) September 22, 2026
Mysterious «1,600» Inscription Found at the Scene
According to RAMÓN TOLENTINO’s sources, these images were sent from inside Julián Oro Duro’s house. 1600? Kuruu? 💀😅 pic.twitter.com/80HCUxULzX
— Maria Soledad (@Soledadr_24) September 22, 2026
A new element drew investigators’ attention inside Julián Oro Duro’s house. According to EL DÍA, the inscription «1,600» was found on a mirror in one of the rooms, apparently written with spray paint. Authorities are trying to determine who wrote it, what it means, and whether it has any direct connection to the murder of Zeneida Socorro Castillo and the attack on the merengue singer.
The number has drawn attention because, according to the same outlet, «1,600» is also the name associated with a gang linked to several criminal and violent incidents in the Dominican Republic. Investigators are preliminarily considering whether the message could have been left as a distraction by those responsible; however, there is currently no official conclusion linking either the inscription or the gang to the crime, so it remains only one possible line of investigation.