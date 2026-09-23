Julián Oro Duro’s Wife Murdered at Home as Singer Remains Hospitalized

Zeneida Socorro Castillo was found dead

Julián Oro Duro was seriously injured

The investigation into the violent attack remains underway

The wife of Dominican merengue singer Julián Oro Duro, Zeneida Socorro Castillo, 60, was killed inside the residence she shared with the artist in Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic. The singer was also attacked and hospitalized.

According to Milenio, citing preliminary reports from the National Police, the singer arrived home around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, and was surprised by men who were inside the property.

Investigation Into Murder of Julián Oro Duro’s Wife: Attackers May Have Waited Inside the House

@RamontolentinoT shows findings in Julián Oro Duro’s house. Everything here: https://t.co/I6Z1VpDLzH#EstoNoEsRadio pic.twitter.com/BEP78pCCj1 — Esto no es radio (@estonoesradioTW) September 22, 2026

According to reports cited by People en Español, Milenio, and TVNotas, investigators have information suggesting Castillo was attacked before her husband’s return. One hypothesis is that the perpetrators may have remained inside the house for several hours.

Journalist Roberto Sánchez, quoted by TVNotas, described the moment when the merengue singer allegedly encountered the attackers: «He arrives at the house normally, opens the door, and they were waiting for him.» The same outlet notes that this version has not been officially confirmed.

Julián Oro Duro’s residence remains cordoned off while DICRIM investigates Julián Oro Duro’s residence remains cordoned off this Monday, while agents from the Central Directorate of Investigation (DICRIM) conduct investigative work in the surroundings of… pic.twitter.com/e56wHx8nHx — Lenin Vargas (@Va19360824Lenin) September 21, 2026

Milenio reported that the attackers beat the singer and allegedly stole cash, clothing, and a cell phone. The family’s lawyer, Cándido Simó, also suggested that the perpetrators may have waited for the artist’s return for hours, although that hypothesis remains under investigation.