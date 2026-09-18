Ben Saunders, First ‘The Voice’ Winner, Found Dead in Netherlands Lake at 43
Posted on09/18/26 at 05:44
- Ben Saunders died at 43
- His body was found in a lake
- Authorities have ruled out indications of foul play
Ben Saunders, the first winner in the history of «The Voice» franchise, has died at 43. His body was found in a lake in the Netherlands, shocking fans of the singer.
Saunders had been reported missing on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. That same day, a search operation began in the area around Rijkerswoerdse Plassen, a recreational lake near Arnhem, according to information gathered by El Financiero.
What Do We Know About Ben Saunders’ Death?
The first-ever winner of ‘The Voice’, Ben Saunders has passed away today at just 43 🎙️🕊️
In 2011, Saunders won the inaugural season of the competition after a four-chair-turn audition with Use Somebody. That victory came before The Voice became the massive global franchise… pic.twitter.com/gw7ayBEits
— Onii Chan (@oniichanph) September 17, 2026
The artist’s body was found in Rijkerswoerdse Plassen. So far, Dutch authorities have not officially announced the cause of his death, and investigations are ongoing to determine what happened.
The police have preliminarily ruled out indications of third-party involvement, so the case is not being investigated as a crime. The discovery is believed to have occurred around 1:20 p.m. local time, according to reports cited by El Financiero.
The news was confirmed by Dean Saunders, the singer’s brother, who posted a heartbreaking message on social media: «My dear brother is gone today, I’ve never felt a pain like the one I’m feeling now, it’s a terrible day.»
His Last Post Showed a Happy Moment
Ben Saunders, the first-ever winner of “The Voice” has died at 43. His 9-year-old son’s heartbreaking words, his brother’s devastating tribute and his partner’s plea for privacy reveal the unimaginable family tragedy behind the television legend. pic.twitter.com/0xSn4nBKpq
— MEAWW Entertainment (@meawwofficial) September 17, 2026
Ben Saunders’ death also led his followers to revisit one of his final posts. TV Azteca reported that, days before his body was found, Saunders had attended a wedding with his partner, identified on social media as Gipsy J’s, where he also performed.
The message accompanying those images was dedicated to love and enjoying the moment. «What a beautiful day with my love,» the artist wrote before sharing that he had the honor of singing during the celebration.
Saunders closed that post with a phrase that has now taken on special meaning among his followers: «May love reign forever.»
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Ben Saunders Made History on ‘The Voice’
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Ben Saunders achieved international fame in 2011 when he won the first season of «The Voice of Holland», the Dutch program that gave rise to the successful format later adapted in numerous countries.
During the blind auditions, he performed «Use Somebody» by Kings of Leon. His participation led him to victory, making him the first winner in the history of «The Voice».
The singer was born in London and grew up in the Netherlands. Before his big break, he had already participated in music and television projects, including the talent show «Alles voor de band: Follow that dream».
After winning «The Voice of Holland», he released the albums «You Thought You Knew Me By Now» in 2011 and «Heart & Soul» in 2012. In later years, he continued working in television and dedicated himself to tattooing in Arnhem.
For now, the cause of Ben Saunders’ death remains undetermined. Authorities continue to investigate while family and fans bid farewell to the artist who will forever be linked to the birth of one of the world’s most successful music reality shows.
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