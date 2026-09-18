Ben Saunders, First ‘The Voice’ Winner, Found Dead in Netherlands Lake at 43

Ben Saunders died at 43

His body was found in a lake

Authorities have ruled out indications of foul play

Ben Saunders, the first winner in the history of «The Voice» franchise, has died at 43. His body was found in a lake in the Netherlands, shocking fans of the singer.

Saunders had been reported missing on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. That same day, a search operation began in the area around Rijkerswoerdse Plassen, a recreational lake near Arnhem, according to information gathered by El Financiero.

What Do We Know About Ben Saunders’ Death?

The first-ever winner of ‘The Voice’, Ben Saunders has passed away today at just 43 🎙️🕊️ In 2011, Saunders won the inaugural season of the competition after a four-chair-turn audition with Use Somebody. That victory came before The Voice became the massive global franchise… pic.twitter.com/gw7ayBEits — Onii Chan (@oniichanph) September 17, 2026

The artist’s body was found in Rijkerswoerdse Plassen. So far, Dutch authorities have not officially announced the cause of his death, and investigations are ongoing to determine what happened.

The police have preliminarily ruled out indications of third-party involvement, so the case is not being investigated as a crime. The discovery is believed to have occurred around 1:20 p.m. local time, according to reports cited by El Financiero.

The news was confirmed by Dean Saunders, the singer’s brother, who posted a heartbreaking message on social media: «My dear brother is gone today, I’ve never felt a pain like the one I’m feeling now, it’s a terrible day.»