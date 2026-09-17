Alto Exceso Members Killed in Guanajuato Shooting; Third Musician Injured

Vocalist and bassist of Alto Exceso killed

Another member was seriously injured

The band posted an emotional farewell

Mexican regional music is in mourning after two members of Alto Exceso were killed during an armed attack in Chichimequillas, a community in the municipality of Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico.

The victims were identified as Diego Israel Rodríguez González, the 20-year-old vocalist, and Juan Carlos Muñoz Gómez, the band’s bassist. A third musician, identified as Jonathan «Johnny», was injured and taken to a hospital.

How the Attack Against Alto Exceso Occurred

#PORTADA📰‼️ Two musicians from the group “Alto Exceso” were killed in an armed attack in Silaohttps://t.co/PY1iXWxvuo pic.twitter.com/LMQi1iLoCH — Zona Franca Noticias (@ZonaFrancaMX) September 12, 2026

According to Univision and People en Español, the attack occurred on September 11, when members of Alto Exceso were at a gathering related to their performances for the patriotic celebrations.

Reports indicate that armed men traveling in a white car passed by the location and opened fire. Paramedics arrived after witnesses alerted emergency services.

Diego Israel and Juan Carlos showed no signs of life when help arrived. Jonathan Pérez was taken to receive medical attention in critical condition, according to People en Español.