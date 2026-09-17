Alto Exceso Members Killed in Guanajuato Shooting; Third Musician Injured
Posted on09/17/26 at 04:30
- Vocalist and bassist of Alto Exceso killed
- Another member was seriously injured
- The band posted an emotional farewell
Mexican regional music is in mourning after two members of Alto Exceso were killed during an armed attack in Chichimequillas, a community in the municipality of Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico.
The victims were identified as Diego Israel Rodríguez González, the 20-year-old vocalist, and Juan Carlos Muñoz Gómez, the band’s bassist. A third musician, identified as Jonathan «Johnny», was injured and taken to a hospital.
How the Attack Against Alto Exceso Occurred
#PORTADA📰‼️ Two musicians from the group “Alto Exceso” were killed in an armed attack in Silaohttps://t.co/PY1iXWxvuo pic.twitter.com/LMQi1iLoCH
— Zona Franca Noticias (@ZonaFrancaMX) September 12, 2026
According to Univision and People en Español, the attack occurred on September 11, when members of Alto Exceso were at a gathering related to their performances for the patriotic celebrations.
Reports indicate that armed men traveling in a white car passed by the location and opened fire. Paramedics arrived after witnesses alerted emergency services.
Diego Israel and Juan Carlos showed no signs of life when help arrived. Jonathan Pérez was taken to receive medical attention in critical condition, according to People en Español.
Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Office Opened an Investigation
MURDERED MEMBERS OF A POPULAR REGIONAL MEXICAN BAND; this is how they were ATTACKED WITH GUNFIRE🇲🇽🚨⚠️https://t.co/An2zNFT0QP
— TV Azteca Puebla (@aztecapuebla) September 16, 2026
Agents from the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office collected evidence and began the corresponding investigation.
As of September 15, Univision reported that no arrests had been made and there was no conclusive line of investigation into the attack. El Heraldo de México also noted that the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation to clarify the double homicide.
The shooting occurred in Chichimequillas, Silao municipality in Guanajuato, and left two confirmed members of the group dead and another musician injured.
«They Took Away a Piece of Our Heart»
🎶💔 Mexican regional music in mourning
Days before the traditional Grito de Independencia, the band Alto Exceso suffered a tragedy in the community of Chichimequillas, Silao, Guanajuato.https://t.co/xFfIDV9J48#AltoExceso #MúsicaRegional #Guanajuato #Luto #Noticias pic.twitter.com/D88NrF06ya
— El Heraldo de México (@heraldodemexico) September 15, 2026
Alto Exceso confirmed the deaths through its social media accounts and posted a farewell message for its bandmates.
«We have no words to describe this situation… They took away a piece of our heart», the group wrote, according to People en Español and Univision.
The group also thanked those who knew Diego and Juan Carlos and said that both «live in our heart and will endure in our soul for all eternity».
Alto Exceso Members Killed: Survivors Broke Their Silence
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The surviving members of Alto Exceso returned to Facebook to share information about the funerals of Diego Israel and Juan Carlos, as well as a message dedicated to their bandmates.
«Life made us coincide first as friends and now even more than that, we are and will be a family», they wrote in their farewell. They also said they will keep their bandmates present at every performance.
Alto Exceso Members Killed: Who Were Diego Israel and Juan Carlos?
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Alto Exceso is a group from Silao, Guanajuato, dedicated to Mexican regional music and performances at private and public events.
According to El Diario de Yucatán, the band had celebrated four years together in August. Diego Israel was the vocalist, while Juan Carlos served as bassist.
The group had other members and maintained regular activity on Facebook and Instagram before the attack.
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