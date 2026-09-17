Emerson Rey Murdered With His Father in Guerrero: What We Know About the Attack

Emerson Rey was killed along with his father

Both were attacked in Tenexpa

Prosecutor’s office opened a homicide investigation

Emerson Rey was murdered. The killing of Emerson Rey and his father shocked the community of content creators in Guerrero, Mexico. Both were shot on the afternoon of Monday, September 14, in Tenexpa, a town in the municipality of Tecpan de Galeana.

According to Uno TV and Infobae, Emerson and his father had previously gone to a Public Ministry agency. When they returned to the community, they were intercepted by armed men while in a public area. A video of the incident has been released. GRAPHIC IMAGES

How Was Emerson Rey Murdered?

✅ #GUERRERO | CONTENT CREATOR EMERSON REY AND HIS FATHER MURDERED IN TECpan Content creator Emerson Rey and his father were murdered on Monday in the municipality of Tecpan de Galeana, in the Costa Grande 🕯️. His brother broadcast live to report the crime.… pic.twitter.com/H1R3FIjVIJ — Acapulco Verdad (@Acapulco_Verdad) September 15, 2026

Uno TV reported that the attack occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m., shortly after the father and son left the Public Ministry’s facilities.

According to available information, armed individuals approached and shot both men repeatedly before fleeing the scene. Experts carried out the initial procedures, and the bodies were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service.

Infobae added that the double homicide occurred on Niños Héroes street. It also reported that the attackers allegedly took the motorcycle on which the victims were traveling.