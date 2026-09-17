Emerson Rey Murdered With His Father in Guerrero: What We Know About the Attack
Posted on09/17/26 at 02:00
- Emerson Rey was killed along with his father
- Both were attacked in Tenexpa
- Prosecutor’s office opened a homicide investigation
Emerson Rey was murdered. The killing of Emerson Rey and his father shocked the community of content creators in Guerrero, Mexico. Both were shot on the afternoon of Monday, September 14, in Tenexpa, a town in the municipality of Tecpan de Galeana.
According to Uno TV and Infobae, Emerson and his father had previously gone to a Public Ministry agency. When they returned to the community, they were intercepted by armed men while in a public area. A video of the incident has been released. GRAPHIC IMAGES
How Was Emerson Rey Murdered?
✅ #GUERRERO | CONTENT CREATOR EMERSON REY AND HIS FATHER MURDERED IN TECpan
Content creator Emerson Rey and his father were murdered on Monday in the municipality of Tecpan de Galeana, in the Costa Grande 🕯️. His brother broadcast live to report the crime.… pic.twitter.com/H1R3FIjVIJ
— Acapulco Verdad (@Acapulco_Verdad) September 15, 2026
Uno TV reported that the attack occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m., shortly after the father and son left the Public Ministry’s facilities.
According to available information, armed individuals approached and shot both men repeatedly before fleeing the scene. Experts carried out the initial procedures, and the bodies were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service.
Infobae added that the double homicide occurred on Niños Héroes street. It also reported that the attackers allegedly took the motorcycle on which the victims were traveling.
Emerson Rey Murdered: Brother Confirmed the Tragedy
What’s the point of Independence Day?
What’s the point of feeling so Mexican?
If this country continues to fill with blood.
Yesterday, in Tenexpa, Guerrero, content creator Emerson Rey and his father were murdered after leaving the Public Ministry. They were shot in broad… pic.twitter.com/KzhbqqNVWT
— José Díaz (@JJDiazMachuca) September 16, 2026
Michael, Emerson’s brother, arrived at the scene and made a live broadcast in which he asked for an ambulance and confirmed the deaths of his relatives.
«They just killed Emerson Rey, my brother, and they also just killed my dad,» he said, visibly shaken, according to MVS Noticias.
In that same broadcast, he identified two people as alleged perpetrators. However, Infobae clarified that these accusations represent only the relative’s version and do not constitute responsibility established by authorities.
Guerrero Prosecutor’s Office Opens Investigation Into the Murders
🚨🚔 Tecpan | On Monday, content creator Emerson Rey and his father were shot and killed outside their home in the Tenexpa community, Tecpan municipality; the state prosecutor’s office opened an investigation file.
Read more➡️ https://t.co/mTeH6F07Im pic.twitter.com/rDkMplq9UA
— Meganoticias IXT (@MeganoticiasIXT) September 15, 2026
The Guerrero State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the double homicide and opened an investigation file for qualified homicide.
MVS Noticias reported that agents from the Ministerial Investigative Police and forensic experts worked at the scene to search for and collect ballistic evidence and other elements that could help clarify how the crime occurred.
So far, authorities have not officially reported a motive for the attack or announced any arrests related to the case.
Who Was Emerson Rey?
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Emerson Rey was known mainly on Facebook, although he also had a presence on Instagram and TikTok. His content focused on everyday life and cultural activities in Guerrero’s Costa Grande region.
He posted videos about sports tournaments, beaches, restaurants, patron saint festivals, tourist routes, celebrations, and traditions in Tecpan de Galeana and nearby communities.
Infobae also noted that during 2026, his activity as a content creator gained greater recognition, and he occasionally ventured into music.
Another Case That Raises Alarm
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Uno TV highlighted that Emerson Rey is another content creator murdered in Mexico in a recent period. It also recalled the case of «El Piturris,» who was shot in Sonora on September 10.
In Guerrero, Infobae mentioned other episodes that have generated concern for the safety of communicators and digital creators, including the cases of Wilson Alcaraz, known as Spiterman, and Alex Serna.
There is no evidence directly linking these incidents to Emerson Rey’s murder. The investigation into the double homicide remains open.