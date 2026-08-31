Carlos Eduardo Espina’s TikTok Account Suspended: Was Trump Involved?

TikTok suspended Carlos Eduardo Espina’s account

He had more than 14 million followers

The creator has already filed an appeal

Carlos Eduardo Espina denounces his TikTok suspension. Espina, one of the most popular Spanish-language content creators among the Latino community in the United States, is facing an unexpected setback. TikTok suspended his official account, which had accumulated more than 14 million followers, over alleged violations of the platform’s rules.

The creator publicly suggested that his posts about Donald Trump, immigration, and Republicans may be connected to the decision. However, TikTok has not confirmed that these political topics caused the suspension.

“If you look at the alleged community violations, they all have to do with Donald Trump, immigration, and Republicans,” Espina stated.

Carlos Eduardo Espina Raises Possibility of “Censorship”

The suspension occurred on Sunday, August 30. According to DSN, Espina shared a screenshot of the notice he received from TikTok, which displayed the message “Account banned” and a section listing warnings and violations.

“They blocked my official account. They want to censor me,” the creator wrote when announcing what had happened. Later, he again questioned the reasons behind the decision: “Censorship? Well, it seems so. Anyway, I’ve already appealed to see whether they’ll restore my account.”

Espina confirmed that he filed an appeal in an attempt to recover his profile. While awaiting a decision, he opened another TikTok account, which has already gained approximately 500,000 followers.